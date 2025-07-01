Gold worth Rs 1.5 crore looted in Jamshedpur recovered within 18 hours, two arrested

Jamshedpur, July 1 (IANS) The Jharkhand Police recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore that was looted from a gold trader in East Singhbhum district within 18 hours of the crime, officials said on Tuesday.

Two of the three accused have been arrested, while efforts are underway to nab the third, the police said.

The daring robbery took place on Monday evening in Chakulia, a town in the East Singhbhum region. The victim, Arun Nandi alias Khokan Nandi, runs a jewellery shop named Prapti Jewellers near Birsa Chowk in the Chakulia Nagar Panchayat area of Jamshedpur.

As per police, the incident occurred around 8.15 p.m. Monday when Nandi was returning home to Mistripada after shutting his shop.

As per his routine, he was carrying a bag containing about 1.5 kg of gold jewellery and Rs 50,000 in cash. Just as he reached the doorstep of his house, three bike-borne assailants intercepted him.

One of the robbers held a knife to his neck while another brandished a pistol and snatched the bag. Nandi raised an alarm, drawing the attention of nearby residents. However, the robbers managed to flee, threatening to open fire if pursued.

The Chakulia police, led by station in-charge Santosh Kumar, launched an immediate investigation and alerted police stations in neighbouring West Bengal, as the robbers were believed to have fled in that direction.

Working closely with the Jambani police station in West Bengal, authorities tracked down and arrested two suspects within hours -- Mohammad Rafiq, a resident of Rafiganj in Aurangabad (Bihar), and Niranjan Gaur of Bagbeda in Jamshedpur.

The stolen jewellery was recovered from their possession. Both accused were brought back to Chakulia and are currently being interrogated. Raids are being conducted to apprehend the third accused, who is still on the run.

