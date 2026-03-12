Going to RS is Nitish Kumar’s decision; other reasons may also be involved: RCP Singh

Patna, March 12 (IANS) Former Union Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Thursday said that Nitish Kumar’s decision to seek membership of the Rajya Sabha is a personal one, but, at the same time, he hinted that the circumstances surrounding the move suggest some other reasons may also be involved.

Speaking to IANS, RCP Singh said the National Democratic Alliance had contested the Bihar Assembly elections just three months ago under Nitish Kumar’s leadership and secured a strong mandate.

“If he was actively carrying out development work through his Yatra and reviewing projects, then why would he suddenly go to the Rajya Sabha? People like me can only guess. Ultimately, it is his own decision,” Singh said.

RCP Singh also emphasised that the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party has consistently supported Nitish Kumar’s leadership in Bihar.

He recalled that in the 2020 Assembly elections, the BJP won 74 seats while the Janata Dal (United) secured 43. Despite the BJP having more seats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah supported Nitish Kumar continuing as Chief Minister.

“At that time, Nitish Kumar was even ready to step down, but PM Modi and Amit Shah insisted that he should remain Chief Minister and lead the NDA,” Singh said, adding that both the 2020 and 2025 elections were fought in Nitish Kumar’s name.

Commenting on the entry of Nishant Kumar into the JD(U), RCP Singh said the young leader has strong potential and a promising political future.

However, he felt that Nitish Kumar should have been present on stage when Nishant formally joined the party.

According to Singh, that would have sent a stronger political message.

He also remarked that while showing respect to elders is a good cultural value, touching the feet of senior leaders on a political platform may not be an appropriate practice.

“If Nitish Kumar had been present and Nishant had touched his father’s feet, it would have conveyed a different message,” he said.

When asked about speculation that Nishant Kumar could become Deputy Chief Minister in the future, Singh said such decisions would be taken collectively by Nitish Kumar and the NDA leadership.

“Nishant has potential, but the decision about whether he becomes Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister will be taken by Nitish Kumar and the NDA leaders,” he said.

Responding to questions about whether he might rejoin the JD(U) in the future, RCP Singh declined to comment on the matter.

--IANS

ajk/dpb