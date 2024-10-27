GOC and all ranks of Chinar Corps lay wreath at Chinar War Memorial on 78th Infantry Day

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 27 (ANI): The General Officer Commanding (GOC), Chinar Corps and all ranks of the Chinar Corps on Sunday laid the wreath at the Chinar War Memorial in Srinagar on the occasion of the 78th Infantry Day.

Taking to social media X, the Chinar Corps posted, "Courage and Sacrifice of our Bravehearts Endure our Freedom and Epitomises Strength of our Nation. GOC, #ChinarCorps and all Ranks of Chinar Corps laid wreath at the Chinar War Memorial, BB Cantt, #Srinagar on the occasion of 78th #InfantryDay. Today, we remember the gallant soldiers who made the supreme #Sacrifice & rededicate ourselves to service of our #Nation."

Earlier today, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the "indomitable spirit and courage" of all Ranks and Veterans of the Infantry on the occasion of Infantry Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "On Infantry Day, we all salute the indomitable spirit and courage of all Ranks and Veterans of the Infantry, who tirelessly protect us. They always stand resolute in the face of any adversity, ensuring the safety and security of our nation. The infantry embodies the essence of strength, valour and duty, inspiring every Indian.

On this occasion, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, and other senior officers lay wreaths at the National War Memorial.

Infantry Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the landing of the 1st Battalion of the SIKH Regiment at Srinagar airfield on 27 Oct 1947 to protect the people of Jammu and Kashmir from the nefarious designs of Pakistani Kabaili Raiders aided by the Pakistan Army.

This gallant action resulted in the foiling of Pakistan's plans to occupy Jammu and Kashmir. Infantry is also known as the "Queen of the Battle" and its history is as old as the first human war. (ANI)

