Goa stampede sparks shake-up: Several officers moved, inquiry committee formed

Panaji, May 3 (IANS) In the aftermath of the tragic stampede during the Shree Devi Lairai Zatra at Sanquelim's Shirgao village, which claimed six lives and left over 30 injured, the Goa Government has taken swift administrative action.

North Goa Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshat Kaushal has been transferred with immediate effect. He has been posted to the State Police Control Room in Panaji, following mounting criticism over the handling of the large religious gathering that ended in chaos.

In an important move, Rahul Gupta, who is currently serving as the SP of the Goa Crime Branch, has been given additional charge of North Goa in place of Akshat Kaushal.

Along with Akshat Kaushal, Collector of North Goa, Sneha Gitte and Dy SP of Bicholim, Jivba Dalvi, who is called Singham of Goa, have also been transferred. Deputy Collector of Bicholim, Bhimnath Khorjuvekar and police inspector of Bicholim, Dinesh D. Gadekar, have also been shifted. IAS officer Yashaswini B. has been appointed as the new Collector of North Goa.

At the same time, the FIR has been registered by the Goa Police in the Shirgao stampede by Inspector Vikesh Venkatesh Hadfadkar. The case has been lodged at the Bicholim Police Station against an unknown person.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is with IANS, an act of gross negligence by an unidentified individual led to a state of panic among the crowd, causing a stampede-like situation where people began to fall over one another. This chaos resulted in the tragic death of six individuals and injuries to several others during the Shree Devi Lairai Zatra.

The case has been registered under Sections 106(1), 125(a), and 125(b) of the applicable legal provisions. The investigation is ongoing to identify the person(s) responsible for triggering the panic and failing to ensure crowd safety.

The tragedy, which occurred during the annual religious procession, has led to widespread outrage and demands for accountability. Displaying swift and stern response, the Goa government has also constituted a Fact-Finding Inquiry Committee to probe the stampede and other related developments leading to the incident.

The panel so formed consists of four senior officials: Sandip Jacques, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Revenue) –Chairperson, Varsha Sharma, DIG (Range) – Member, Pravimal Abhishek, Director (Transport) – Member and Tikam Singh Verma, SP, South Goa – Member

The committee has been instructed to immediately visit the site of the incident, conduct a thorough inquiry, and submit its report within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the state government has assured strict action on the basis of whatever comes out after the committee's probe. The assurance has come amid growing calls for better crowd management and emergency preparedness during large-scale public events.

The Shree Devi Lairai Zatra draws thousands of devotees every year, and this year’s mishap has brought into sharp focus the gaps in crowd control and logistical planning.

