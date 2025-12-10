Goa nightclub fire: Delhi court rejects bail plea of Luthra brothers

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) In a major setback for absconding Goa nightclub owners Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, a Delhi court on Wednesday refused to grant them interim protection from arrest in connection with the devastating fire at Birch by Romeo Lane, which claimed 25 lives.

The brothers had sought transit anticipatory bail from the Rohini court to avoid arrest by the Goa Police; however, their plea was rejected after strong objections were raised by the prosecution.

Having already fled the country, the Luthra brothers continue to remain untraceable.

A Blue Corner Interpol Notice has been issued to help locate them, even as teams in India and abroad intensify efforts to track their movements.

According to investigators, the duo is suspected to have escaped to Thailand's Phuket in a "well-planned" operation executed within five hours of the deadly inferno.

Police inputs indicate that the brothers boarded an IndiGo flight to Phuket around 5.30 a.m. on Sunday in an apparent attempt to evade arrest or questioning after the fire that broke out around midnight. A Lookout Circular was issued only later that evening, several hours after they had already flown to Thailand.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Goa Police detained Ajay Gupta, one of the four co-owners of Birch by Romeo Lane.

With his detention, the total number of people taken into custody has risen to six. Others arrested include Chief General Manager Rajiv Modak, General Manager Vivek Singh, Bar Manager Rajiv Singhania, Gate Manager Riyanshu Thakur, and employee Bharat Kohli.

On Monday, Goa Police teams also visited the Luthra brothers’ residences in Delhi, pasting notices on the walls.

The massive fire — which tore through the club located near the Arpora River backwaters — claimed 25 lives, including four tourists and 14 staff members.

The identities of seven victims are yet to be formally confirmed. Six others injured in the incident are undergoing treatment.

According to police officials, the club had a narrow entry and exit, which became one of the major reasons why many victims were unable to escape the inferno in time.

The blaze erupted around midnight on Sunday at the club situated in the bustling Baga area, which draws large crowds owing to its proximity to one of Goa's most frequented beaches.

--IANS

pds/vd