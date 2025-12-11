Goa fallout: Congress MP seeks crackdown against illegal nightclubs in all states

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) The issue of the Goa club tragedy figured in Rajya Sabha yet again on Thursday, with Congress MP from Chhattisgarh Phulo Devi Netam demanding strict action against such illegal nightclubs across all states.

“A horrific fire in a nightclub in Goa has resulted in the tragic deaths of 25 people, including four foreigners. This incident is extremely heartbreaking. This club was being operated illegally. Just like in Goa, nightclubs are being run illegally in other states as well. My request to the government is - take action on this,” said Netam.

The Congress’s official social media handle also highlighted her demand for urgent action in the matter, highlighting the need to check illegal clubs whose activities are prone to causing Goa club-type infernos in future.

Earlier in the Goa fire probe, a swift multi-agency operation, which stretched across two countries, eventually led to the detention in Thailand of Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, owners of Goa’s Birch By Romeo Lane nightclub.

The two had fled the country following the fatal fire tragedy at their Gol nightclub.

The deportation process has begun, and officials expect the duo to be brought back soon. The brothers have been taken to a detention centre in Phuket.

Officials say that they are already in contact with the authorities in Thailand, and the process to secure their return has already begun.

The authorities in India wasted no time in tracking the brothers. The process began immediately after the immigration authorities informed them of their departure. The Thai authorities were immediately alerted by their Indian counterparts.

The immigration desk was the first to alert the authorities about the departure. Once it was confirmed that they had flown into Phuket, the Thai authorities were alerted.

Another official said that the operation needed to be a swift one as there was the risk that the duo might leave Thailand once they realised they had been tracked. Once the Thai authorities were alerted about the details of the duo, they immediately swung into action and launched searches across the island.

The detention would have taken place earlier, but the brothers had shifted from the place they were staying in Phuket. This led to the search being extended. Eventually, they were traced and then detained.

Officials say that Gaurav and Saurabh booked their tickets at 1.17 a.m. on December 7 through MakeMyTrip. This was the same time when the firefighters and police were attempting to douse the fire and rescue those who were trapped inside the nightclub at Arpora, Goa.

The brothers are now in Thai custody, and the authorities are going ahead with the legal formalities. An official said that they expect the deportation to take place soon. Once back in India, they would be handed over to the Goa police for further investigation.

Another official said that they expect the deportation could take place in just a day. The Goa police had suspended their passports. Currently, the Ministry of External Affairs is examining a request from the Goa police to revoke the passports of the brothers.

On Wednesday, a New Delhi court declined to grant interim protection from arrest to the brothers. Their lawyer argued that the Luthras had not fled the country but were on a business trip. They also said that they were not the owners, but licensees of the nightclub. They also said that the day-to-day affairs of the nightclub were managed by the staff and hence they should be absolved of direct responsibility.

The Goa Police, as part of the probe, have arrested five managers and staff members in connection with the incident. Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant, who has assured of strict action, said that an inquiry report into the incident will be ready in eight days.

Twenty-five people were killed, and six others were injured after a fire broke out at the nightclub on Saturday night. There were around 100 people at the club at the time of the incident. An initial assessment suggests that the reason for the fire was the heavy use of inflammable material in the decor. Shocking violations of fire safety norms were also found.

--IANS

rch/dan