GMDA CEO issues directive to accelerate infrastructure development works in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 6 (IANS) Shyamal Misra, Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), on Tuesday, issued directives to expedite the resolution of issues pertaining to land acquisition, missing links, compensations, and demarcations to fast-track the infrastructure development works being taken up by the Authority in Gurugram.

Mishra issued direction while chairing the 15th coordination meeting on Tuesday evening in the GMDA office.

Various works pertaining to the construction of roads and the laying of master services such as water supply, drainage networks, sewer networks, etc., are being carried out by GMDA in the areas under its jurisdiction.

To ensure prompt progress of the infrastructure development works being undertaken, the required measures to resolve the on-ground issues are being taken up by GMDA on priority with the concerned departments.

The GMDA CEO outlined that any hindrances in such projects must be resolved at the earliest, for the benefit of the public at large.

He also added that wherever the hindrances have been resolved and land has been made available for acquisition, the concerned divisions of GMDA may take over the land where the clear possession is available and commence the pending works without any delay.

Mishra in the meeting also outlined that matters of compensation and issues of encroachment must be taken up in a timely manner by all concerned departments.

He also directed the Haryana Shahari Vikas Paradhikaran (HSVP) and Municipal Corporation Manesar (MCM) to expedite all ongoing sewerage and drainage-related projects being carried out by them.

He added that coordination between the departments is integral to ensure the efficacy of all projects being taken up for the development of the city, and regular meetings must be done to timely resolve any issues that may arise on the ground.

HSVP Administrator Vaishali Rana, MCM Additional Commissioner Jitender Kumar, HSVP Estate Officer, and senior officers of GMDA were also present during the meeting.

