"Glory of national capital will be restored, it will be a beautiful city": Delhi LG VK Saxena

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Restoration projects are underway in Delhi which are directly being monitored by Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta

The park in Shalimar Bagh constituency which is known as the Sheesh Mahal Park is being restored. The historical Park is being developed under the newly formed government in the national capital.

While inspecting the park, Delhi LG VK Saxena speaking to ANI said, "Shalimar Bagh is a very historical place. Last time when I came here, this park was in a very bad condition. We had decided that this place would be renovated. Work has been going on here for a year. I am sure that the work will be completed in next one to two months. Efforts are being made to try to restore the glory of Delhi."

He further added, "DDA and ASI are working together for this purpose. As this falls under constituency of our honourable CM, this will be a gift for her. We can say that the way the Delhi government is working under the leadership of Rekha Gupta, the amount of hard work she is doing, the day is not far when we will be able to see Delhi as a beautiful city."

The Delhi government is restoring many historical places and parks around the city and this is one of them. Similar parks have been developed like the Asita Park at the Yamuna flood plains.

"Many parks around the city are being developed like at the Yamuna flood plains. We are trying to restore the glory of Delhi, the national capital. Seeing the condition of the city it feels like no one has taken care of it for last 10 to 12 years. It's very easy for things to get deteriorate but it takes time to fix them but we can assure that how Delhi government under leadership of CM is working that day is not for when Delhi will be a beautiful city," said the Delhi LG.

Earlier in the day Delhi CM Rekha Gupta along with LG VK Saxena started with the inspection of Munak Canal starting from the Inderlok metro station. The Munak canal starts from Haryana and comes till Inderlok metro station where also the Najafgarh drain falls into it.

The officials from DDA, PWD, MCD, irrigation and flood and Haryana government were present during the inspection.

While speaking about the inspection and measures taken Delhi CM Gupta said, "Today, along with LG VK Saxena, we conducted a comprehensive inspection of the entire Munak Canal, which originates in Haryana and extends up to the Inderlok Metro Station in Delhi, where the Najafgarh Drain begins. We reviewed both sides of the canal. Officials from the DDA, MCD, PWD, and the Haryana Government were present during the inspection."

"A major project is being planned along both sides of the Munak Canal to protect it, address treatment needs, and resolve related issues. This initiative is a significant step toward addressing Delhi's water challenges. Detailed work is underway to ensure that all water treatment plants become fully operational," she added.

"The current situation in Delhi is highly disorganized. There is an urgent need for holistic development and effective system management to bring about real improvement."

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta along LG VK Saxena, with other ministers and officials has been overlooking the development projects in the state.

The government has been working rigorously to clean the drains in the state, fix the roads before the monsoon approaches so that this year Delhi doesn't have to see extreme water logging. Various cleaning procedures, development works are underway in the national capital under the newly formed government. (ANI)