Global confidence in MP: Rs 11,119 crore investment flows in from Dubai and Spain roadshows

Bhopal, July 20 (IANS) In an ambitious diplomatic and investment outreach that spanned across Dubai and Spain, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav returned with significant outcomes from the state’s global mission to attract foreign investments under the banner of “Udyog Evam Rojgar Varsh 2025.”

His visit, aligned with India’s expanding global economic footprint under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, was aimed at positioning Madhya Pradesh as a preferred destination for global investors.

The results were decisive as investment proposals worth Rs 11,119 crore were secured, with the potential to generate over 14,200 jobs across the state, he said soon after landing in Bhopal.

In Dubai, the Chief Minister said he participated in forums such as the “Invest in MP Business Forum” and the “Friends of MP” summit, engaging directly with business leaders, diaspora entrepreneurs, and strategic groups.

The city saw enthusiastic participation from companies across infrastructure, defence, hospitality, telecom, and agro-processing sectors.

Naming company BNW Developers, he said the developer has pledged Rs 2,750 crore for infrastructure projects while Conares Metal, Reliance Defence, and Saraf Group offered substantial commitments. Emirates Airlines, Etisalat, Lulu Group, and Tata Sons expressed interest in aviation training, telecom parks, and food processing hubs, further expanding the scope of strategic partnerships, he said.

The Chief Minister said that after Dubai, he organised a roadshow in Spain, where he visited Madrid, Barcelona, and La Coruna to deepen trade and cultural ties. Spain offered a diverse range of proposals, totalling Rs 4,318 crore, with strong interest in digital infrastructure, fashion, clean energy, and entertainment technology, he said.

Notable agreements included a Rs 4,318 crore MoU with Submer Technologies to establish a 1GW AI-ready (artificial intelligence) green data centre in Madhya Pradesh.

Roca Group committed Rs 50 crore and 250 jobs in the manufacturing of bath products, while NatueBio Food proposed Rs 200 crore in agro-processing.

Meetings with Inditex, Mercabarna, and B-Water Studios reinforced MP’s growing presence in sustainable textiles and digital media, he said, adding Spanish film-makers have evinced interest in making films here in Madhya Pradesh.

“We have already garnered Rs 30 lakh crore investment proposals in the Global Investors Summit (GIS), we have also successfully attracted investment from other roadshows and events from Indore, Surat, Ludhiyana business meets,” he said.

Beyond business forums, the delegation explored cultural avenues, signing an international co-production MoU with the Spanish Film Commission and initiating academic dialogue to connect IIT Indore and IISER Bhopal with European universities.

“India and Spain will also have a joint cultural cooperation year. We have also announced that we will send our groups and invite them also so that we can have a cultural exchange,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted MP’s heritage through curated gifts like Gond paintings and Zari textiles, creating a cultural bridge with European investors. This outreach not only secured financial commitments but also emphasised the value of innovation, ESG standards, and global collaboration.

Yadav said these investments represent not just capital, but trust, technology, and a shared vision of sustainable development. With a clear intent to follow through, the Madhya Pradesh government now stands poised to convert these proposals into long-term economic transformation.

--IANS

sktr/dan