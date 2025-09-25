'Glaring disclosures surface in FCRA violations by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk' (Ld)

Leh, Sep 25 (IANS) Some glaring disclosures came to surface on Thursday about the gross Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) violations by Ladakhi climate activist, Sonam Wangchuk, according to top sources.

Top sources said that Wangchuk has taken a leading role in stirring public emotions, often inciting public sentiment under the guise of activism.

"However, serious financial irregularities and violations linked to him (Sonam Wangchuk) raise critical questions about his credibility and intentions."

"There have been several serious financial irregularities and questionable activities linked to Sonam Wangchuk."

"One major issue is that his NGO -- Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), received local donations into its FCRA account, which is a clear violation of Section 17 of the FCRA, 2010."

"Additionally, HIAL had received foreign remittances even before applying for FCRA registration, which goes against Section 11 of the FCRA Act.

For the financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22, HIAL declared that it had zero foreign earnings.

"However, it (HIAL) did receive foreign remittances during this period, which amounts to a violation of both the Companies Act and Section 467 of the Indian Penal Code."

"In 2023, a new account was created under a profitable company named Sheshyon Innovation Private Limited, with Sonam Wangchuk and Geetanjali JB as its directors. The purpose appeared to be to absorb the excess reserve funds that had accumulated over the years in HIAL's balance sheet, even though there was no actual ground-level work to justify the accumulation of these funds."

"Moreover, foreign funds were received in Sonam Wangchuk's personal and joint accounts. This is a direct violation of the FCRA, 2010. During the period from 2021 to March 2024, Wangchuk also transferred crores of rupees abroad, raising serious concerns about possible money laundering, especially since these outward foreign remittances were made to unknown entities, while he continued to receive foreign funds in his personal accounts."

"While Sonam Wangchuk continues to project himself as a representative of the people's cause, the record of financial misconduct suggests otherwise. His actions risk derailing constructive dialogue and turning genuine concerns into tools for personal and political gain," sources said.

"Sonam Wangchuk's NGO, HIAL, has increased its finances significantly from Rs 6 crore during the Assessment Year (AY) 2023-24 to more than Rs 15 crore during the AY 2024-25," sources added.

"There are seven accounts of HIAL, of which four are not declared by them," they said.

HIAL has received huge foreign remittances of more than Rs 1.5 crore without FCRA registration, they added.

"Huge amount of Rs 6.5 crore has been transferred from HIAL to Sheshyon Innovations Private Limited."

"Wangchuk's Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) has nine accounts, of which six are not declared."

"His Sheshyon Innovations Private Limited has offered a net profit of only 1.14 per cent on a turnover of Rs 9.85 crore in AY 2024-2025, which shows a significant decrease as compared to net profit of AY 2023-24 that was 6.13 per cent. This company has three accounts, of which two are not declared."

"Large transfer of funds from HIAL to his private firm M/s Sheshyon Innovation Private Limited has taken place. Sonam Wangchuk has nine personal bank accounts, of which eight are not declared."

"Further, some of his (Wangchuk's) bank accounts not declared have huge foreign remittances in them."

"Sonam Wangchuk has sent Rs 2.3 crore from 2021 to 2024 abroad from personal account."

"He also received foreign funds of Rs 1.68 crore from 2018 to 2024 in different accounts."

"While he (Wangchuk) criticises the corporate sector, he takes huge funds under CSR from various corporate entities, including Central government PSUs."

"Large amounts of funds have been transferred from his NGO account to the personal company," top sources added.

