Girl among three killed in head-on collision between two bikes in Tripura

Agartala, Oct 26 (IANS) Three people, including a girl, were killed and another seriously injured after a head-on collision between two speeding motorcycles in Tripura, police said on Sunday.

A police officer said the accident occurred at Charilam along National Highway-8 in Sepahijala district late on Saturday night when two high-speed bikes collided head-on. Each of the two-wheelers had two riders.

Quoting local residents, the police officer said the impact of the collision was so severe that the loud crash brought people rushing out of their homes.

They found two mangled motorcycles lying on the road and the bodies of three youths, including a tribal girl, scattered nearby. Locals immediately alerted the Bishramganj and Bishalgarh fire services.

Firefighters from Bishalgarh rushed to the spot and took the injured and the bodies to the Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Hospital. One of the injured was taken to the hospital by local residents in a private vehicle. A police team led by Sub-Inspector Rammohan Debbarma of Bishalgarh Police Station reached the spot soon after the mishap.

The deceased have been identified as Indrajit Das (28), Rakesh Debbarma (23), and Risha Debbarma (18). Another youth, identified as Titon Das, sustained serious injuries and was referred to the government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital in Agartala.

The accident caused a massive traffic jam on the national highway for some time.

Police said the same stretch of the highway has witnessed several fatal accidents in recent months. A few days ago, another youth had died in an early-morning accident at the same spot after being run over by a bus.

Local residents have expressed concern over the repeated accidents and urged the authorities to install proper speed-control measures and warning signs along this accident-prone stretch of the National Highway to prevent further loss of lives.

--IANS

sc/dpb