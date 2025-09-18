Giriraj Singh says Rahul Gandhi took political advantage of Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Sep 18 (IANS) Union Minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh on Thursday mocked Bihar’s Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took advantage of him during the Voter Adhikar Yatra.

Speaking to reporters in Begusarai, Singh said the crowds during the yatra were mobilised by Tejashwi, but Rahul Gandhi walked away with the limelight.

“There was an impression in the media that Rahul Gandhi had emerged as a crowd-puller in Bihar. But the reality is that the Congress has no existence here -- it is entirely dependent on the RJD. Despite this, Tejashwi played second fiddle and Rahul Gandhi took all the credit,” he remarked.

He added that Tejashwi repeatedly projected Rahul Gandhi as a “future Prime Minister” during the yatra, hoping in return for Gandhi to endorse him as Bihar’s future Chief Minister. “But Rahul Gandhi never said that. This is why Tejashwi is now doing the Bihar Adhikar Yatra solo -- to escape Rahul’s shadow before the 2025 Assembly polls,” Singh claimed.

The Union Textile Minister, however, dismissed Tejashwi’s chances outright. “He can do anything, but he will never become the Chief Minister of Bihar. People are with the NDA, and our government will be formed once again in the state,” Singh asserted.

Singh also played down the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled in Patna on September 24, saying it would have no impact on Bihar’s politics. “Congress has no relevance here. Whether Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, or Mallikarjun Kharge comes, it will make no difference. The NDA will win with a big margin in the Assembly elections,” he said.

Earlier, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan had made a similar charge, accusing Tejashwi of being reduced to a follower of Rahul Gandhi. Paswan suggested that the Bihar Adhikar Yatra is Tejashwi’s attempt to rebrand himself and shed the image of being overshadowed by the Congress leader.

--IANS

ajk/skp