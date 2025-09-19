Giriraj Singh calls Rahul Gandhi 'Urban Naxal', accuses him of trying to push internal conflict

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday launched a fierce attack on the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of fomenting unrest and trying to push India towards internal conflict.

Singh’s remarks came in response to LoP Rahul Gandhi’s recent social media post emphasising the role of youth and students in protecting India’s democracy and Constitution.

Reacting sharply, Giriraj Singh claimed: “Rahul Gandhi is frustrated and desperate. I have said before, he keeps imitating, sometimes copying Modi ji. He wants to become an urban Naxal. Rahul Gandhi is already acting as an urban Naxal. India will never accept an urban Naxal like him, who wants to trap the country in civil war. Sometimes he incites Muslims, sometimes he spreads nonsense, and sometimes his people say Bangladesh like violence will happen here. This is unfortunate. India’s Leader of Opposition has never been like this before. He is an urban Naxal.”

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain also criticised LoP Gandhi, alleging, "Rahul Gandhi is inciting the youth, students, and Gen Zs of the country. He is provoking them against the nation. This is completely unacceptable."

He stated, "The youth of this country admire PM Modi. They know that this government works for them and for the poor..."

The controversy was triggered after LoP Gandhi posted on his X handle: “The youth of the country, the students of the country, the Gen Z of the country, will save the Constitution, protect democracy, and stop vote theft. I always stand with them. Jai Hind!”

Giriraj Singh further accused him and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav of engaging in “vote bank politics” by pandering to infiltrators and illegal immigrants.

“Now they are taking away the rights of Indians, irrespective of caste. Rahul and Lalu Yadav only indulge in vote bank politics. That so-called ‘Yatra’ was nothing but an infiltration protection rally, it wasn’t called that, but that’s what it was. It was a Rohingya and infiltrators’ protection rally,” Singh professed.

