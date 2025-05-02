"Girija Vyas will always be remembered as a popular leader": Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma expresses grief on demise of former Union Minister

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 2 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extended condolences on the demise of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Girija Vyas.

The Chief Minister said that she will always be remembered as a popular leader.

"Girija Vyas's life was dedicated to public service. Due to her gentle behaviour, she will always be remembered as a popular leader. Her death is an irreparable loss for state politics. I pray to God to give the departed soul a place in His Param Dham and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this grief," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the demise of Vyas. While Kharge said that her death is an irreparable loss to the Congress, Gandhi remembered her contribution in the fields of education, social justice, and women's empowerment.

"The news of the demise of former Union Minister, former State President of Rajasthan Congress and senior Congress leader, Dr. Girija Vyas ji is extremely sad," Kharge said in a post on X.

"She served the country and the Congress Party in many important capacities as Union Minister, MP, MLA, Chairperson of the Women's Commission, Chairperson of the AICC Ideology Department and Editor of Congress Sandesh. An intellectual politician, an influential orator and an able administrator, his demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress family," he added.

The Congress President said that as a true Gandhian, Vyas set an inspiring example of women empowerment while performing her duties.

"From becoming a member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly at the age of just 25, she dedicated four decades to the Congress and public service in various constitutional and organisational roles. As a true Gandhian, she set an inspiring example of women empowerment while performing her duties. In this sad hour, I express my deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers and pray for the peace of the departed soul," Kharge said.

According to reports, Vyas recently suffered severe burns in a fire while performing the aarti at her home in Udaipur.

Girija Vyas, a seasoned Congress party leader, has held prominent roles in both state and central governments. She has served as the state president of Congress in Rajasthan and chaired the National Women's Commission.

Throughout her political career, Vyas has held several key positions within Congress. In 1991, she made her way to Parliament by securing a victory from the Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency. She also served as a union minister for the government led by Narasimha Rao.

Girija Vyas was a member of the 15th Lok Sabha from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh constituency. (ANI)