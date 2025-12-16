Gir Somnath’s Mitiyaj becomes Gujarat’s first village with night-operating Gram Panchayat

Gir Somnath, Dec 16 (IANS) Mitiyaj village in Kodinar taluka of Gir Somnath district has emerged as a talking point across Gujarat for its unique and people-friendly initiative.

In a first-of-its-kind move in the state, the Gram Panchayat office of Mitiyaj now operates at night, making governance more accessible to working villagers.

The initiative was taken by village sarpanch Surpal Singh Barad. Much to the relief of the villagers, he decided to keep the panchayat office open from 8:30 pm to 10:00 pm.

While making this decision, he kept in mind the daily routine of villagers, as most of them happen to be engaged in farming and daily wage labour. And, due to their work during daytime, the villagers often found it difficult to visit the panchayat office during early hours.

Talking to IANS, villagers said that the night time functioning of the panchayat has brought significant relief to them. The night schedule of the office has allowed them to complete important official work without missing a day’s wages during the day. Villagers, including Lalitbhai Vala, Jashubhai Barad, and Mayurbhai Barad, have welcomed the move. They have called the decision a thoughtful step. It truly understands the needs of the rural workforce, they pointed out.

What makes the initiative even more impactful is that Sarpanch Surpal Singh Barad personally remains present at the panchayat office during night hours, listening to villagers’ grievances and ensuring quick resolution of their problems.

Speaking about the initiative, Sarpanch Surpal Barad said the idea was to make governance more inclusive and accessible.

“Most villagers are busy earning their livelihood during the day. By opening the office at night, we are ensuring that no one is deprived of essential services,” he said.

Several crucial services are handled through the gram panchayat office, including ration cards, Aadhaar-related work, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Ayushman cards, widow pensions, old-age pensions, and other state and central government welfare schemes.

Earlier, accessing these services during working hours was a challenge for many.

With this innovative step, Mitiyaj Gram Panchayat has become the first in Gujarat to operate at night, setting an inspiring example for other panchayats in the state.

The initiative highlights how small, thoughtful changes at the grassroots level can make governance more responsive and people-centric.

--IANS

brt/dan