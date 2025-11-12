Ghoomar Festival to be celebrated on Nov 19: Rajasthan Dy CM

Jaipur, Nov 12 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism and Arts & Culture Minister Diya Kumari announced that the Ghoomar Festival - 2025, a grand celebration of Rajasthan’s traditional dance form, will be held for the first time simultaneously at all seven divisional headquarters of the state — Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur — on November 19.

The state-level celebration will take place on the football ground of Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium in Jaipur.

Chairing a meeting with public representatives and stakeholders at the Rajasthan Tourism Bhawan on Wednesday, Diya Kumari said the Ghoomar dance is a reflection of Rajasthan’s rich cultural heritage and feminine grace.

“Ghoomar is not just a dance, it is the cultural identity of Rajasthan,” she said, adding that the festival will serve as a platform to promote the state’s traditional art and culture at a global level.

Diya Kumari appealed to school and college students, homemakers, professional dancers, and working women to take part in the festival and showcase their cultural pride.

She also urged spectators to attend in large numbers, wearing traditional Rajasthani attire to make the event more vibrant and colourful. Participants can register free of cost on the Rajasthan Tourism Department’s official website — ghoomar.rajasthan.gov.in.

To help participants prepare, free Ghoomar dance workshops are being held in all seven cities. In Jaipur, a six-day workshop is underway at the Jawahar Kala Kendra from November 11 to 16.

A specially composed soundtrack has been prepared for the Ghoomar Festival, and participants across all divisions will perform to this synchronised track, ensuring unity in rhythm and spirit, said officials.

At the state-level event in Jaipur, the Ghoomar dance will be performed to live music under the direction of Jyoti Tomar, Executive Director of the Gangaur Ghoomar Dance Academy.

Members of the academy, along with selected performers from Jaipur, will take part in this grand showcase. Diya Kumari concluded by saying that the Ghoomar Festival - 2025 will celebrate Rajasthan’s cultural essence, women’s empowerment, and the timeless beauty of traditional art.

