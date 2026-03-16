Ghazipur: 177 families get first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2.0

Ghazipur, March 16 (IANS) Around 177 beneficiaries in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh received the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh each under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- 2.0 on Monday.

Read More

The scheme, launched by the government of India, aims to provide permanent housing to economically weaker families across the country.

Under the initiative, financial assistance was transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts. Soon after receiving confirmation of the credited amount, a wave of happiness washed over the beneficiaries. Many of these beneficiaries had been waiting for the support to build their own homes.

On this occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath connected with beneficiaries across the state's different districts through a virtual event held in Lucknow. During the programme, the Chief Minister interacted with several beneficiaries and congratulated them on receiving benefits under the housing scheme.

In Ghazipur, a special event was held at the District Panchayat Hall, where beneficiaries received certificates under the scheme. Officials and public representatives were present during the distribution ceremony.

Sarita Agrawal, Municipal Chairperson, told IANS that Rs 1 lakh has been transferred to each beneficiary under the scheme. She said that a total of 177 beneficiaries received the first instalment, and the funds were directly credited to their bank accounts without any middleman.

She also urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of various welfare schemes being implemented for the poor under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath.

Agrawal further said that girls aspiring to appear for civil services examinations can also benefit from a special scheme that provides free guidance and coaching for competitive exams.

After receiving the certificates, beneficiaries expressed their happiness and shared their experiences.

Two beneficiaries told IANS that they had been living in huts, tin sheds, or mud houses for years. During the rainy season, these houses often caused serious difficulties due to leakage and poor shelter conditions.

With the first instalment now credited to their bank accounts, the beneficiaries said they plan to begin construction of their houses soon. They expressed hope that their houses could be completed before the rains begin. Assistance under the housing scheme will significantly improve their living conditions, they said.

--IANS

brt/dan

​