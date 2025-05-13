'Ghar mein ghus kar maarenge': PM Modi warns Pakistan of total annihilation if terror returns

Adampur Airbase (Punjab), May 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday issued a sharp warning to Pakistan and its supported terror groups, declaring that India’s new doctrine on terrorism involves striking at the source, deep inside enemy territory. “Hum ghar mein ghus kar marenge aur bachane ka ek mauka tak nahi denge,” the Prime Minister thundered during his address to air warriors at the Adampur Air Force base in Punjab.

He praised India’s armed forces for their massive response to last week’s Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed by terrorists from a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy. ‘Operation Sindoor’—India’s swift, coordinated military response -- targeted nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which was followed by hostilities that saw India repelling Pakistani missile and drone retaliation.

“This is our new normal,” PM Modi said, referring to Operation Sindoor, which he described as India’s first tri-service combat operation since the 1971 war. “India's 'Laxman Rekha' against terrorism is crystal clear now. If another terror attack occurs now, India will give a reply – a solid reply. We saw this during the surgical strike, during the air strike. Now, Operation Sindoor is India's new normal,” he asserted.

Taking aim at Pakistan’s military support for terror outfits, PM Modi declared: “Jis Pakistani sena ke bharose ye aatanki baithhe the, Bharatiya sena, Bharat ki Air Force aur Bharatiyon ne us Pakistani sena ko bhi dhool chata di hai. (The terrorists who were relying on the Pakistani Army — the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the people of India have made that Pakistani Army bite the dust).”

He added that India’s growing military strength should serve as a deterrent. “Our drones, our missiles, just thinking about them will keep Pakistan sleepless for days.”

The Prime Minister used the moment to express deep gratitude to the armed forces. “Every Indian is proud of you... you have written history. I have come for your blessings. You are an inspiration for this and the coming generations. I want to salute the Army, Navy and Air Force.”

“The terrorists dared us... but you hit them front-on. You wiped out their terror bases and killed 100 terrorists. They have now realised that if they try to attack us, the result will be their destruction... massive destruction,” PM Modi said.

The Adampur Air Force base itself was at the centre of the recent military escalation, and also the target of a Pakistani disinformation campaign. Islamabad falsely claimed that its China-made JF-17 jets had destroyed the base and knocked out one of India’s Russian-origin S-400 air defence systems.

India responded by releasing a photograph of PM Modi saluting soldiers at Adampur, with a fully operational S-400 system in the background -- silencing claims from across the border and reinforcing India’s military credibility.

As the speech ended with chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, the message was clear: India will no longer tolerate cross-border terrorism and will respond not just in defence, but with pre-emptive precision.

