Getting raped unless loyalty proved to TMC a reality in Bengal: Amit Malviya on Kolkata law college rape

Kolkata, June 28 (IANS) Women getting raped unless they proved their loyalty towards the ruling Trinamool Congress has become a reality in West Bengal, BJP’s Information Technology Cell Chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal Amit Malviya said on Saturday, responding over the rape of a law college student within the college premises at Kasba in South Kolkata.

Malviya had posted a picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with an angry face on the wall of his official X handle with the picture carrying the caption — “Prove your loyalty towards TMC or else you will be raped.”

Incidentally, the victim in her complaint which she registered at the local police station on Wednesday night soon after the sexual assault on her, she claimed that the prime accused in the case and the former student of the same law college, Monojit Mishra asked her to prove her loyalty to Trinamool Congress before committing the crime.

He said this to her on Wednesday evening in the common room of the college campus, where the other two accused in the case, namely Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, were present. Smelling danger in the proposal to prove her loyalty to the ruling party in the state, she tried to immediately leave the college campus.

However, she was then forcefully dragged from the common room to the guard room, also within the college campus. Thereafter, the three accused forced the security guard out of the room and then sexually assaulted her. The security guard, who is 55 years old and has been described as the “sole helpless witness: in the case by the victim, had also been taken into custody by police.

The links of the three accused, namely Mishra, Ahmed, and Mukhopadhyay, with Trinamool Congress’s students’ wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), have been confirmed. All three of them, on Friday, were remanded to police custody till July 1.

Over 24 hours have passed since the arrests of the three accused persons took place, but there has not been a single statement or even a comment from the Chief Minister on the matter.

--IANS

src/uk