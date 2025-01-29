Get 10% Discount on Namo Bharat Trains with NCMC Card: Loyalty Points Program

New Delhi: Namo Bharat commuters can now avail of a 10 per cent discount on every journey by using National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) aboard Namo Bharat trains.

This initiative is an extension of the Loyalty Points Program, which was introduced recently by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation Ltd. (NCRTC) for tickets purchased via the 'Namo Bharat' App.

With this new benefit, commuters can enjoy discounts on each trip they take with Namo Bharat trains, allowing them to save more on more travel.

As per the official statement of NCRTC, under the loyalty program, commuters will earn one point for every rupee spent on a journey aboard Namo Bharat trains using NCMC cards.

Each loyalty point is valued at Rs 0.10 (10 paise), and the accumulated points will be credited to the commuter's NCMC account. For example, if a commuter spends Rs 100 on a journey, 100 points (worth Rs 10) will be credited to their NCMC account.

This offer is available on any NCMC card. Discounts can be availed by redeeming these points at the Ticket Counter at the station.

It is notable, that NCRTC had recently introduced its loyalty points program, allowing commuters to receive a 10 per cent discount on tickets purchased through the 'Namo Bharat' mobile app.

This initiative of providing discounts on the purchase of digital QR tickets through the App and use of NCMC cards is designed not only to provide financial benefits to passengers but also to streamline travel with paperless ticketing and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

The loyalty program is designed to benefit regular commuters of Namo Bharat Trains, helping them save more with every journey. Frequent commuters can unlock an accumulative loyalty bonus with each trip, making every ride more affordable.

Commuters are encouraged to download the Namo Bharat mobile app for a more efficient and comfortable travel experience. New users of the app receive Rs 50 (equivalent to 500 loyalty points) upon downloading. Additionally, users can earn an extra 500 loyalty points by referring others to the app.

Both the referrer and the referee will receive Rs 50 (equivalent to 500 loyalty points) each, credited to their respective accounts.

All loyalty points earned are valid for one year from the date of credit, promoting frequent, sustainable travel and continued engagement with the app. The Namo Bharat app is available for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

These customer-centric initiatives highlight NCRTC's ongoing commitment to enhancing affordability, convenience, and the overall travel experience for Namo Bharat commuters.

They also reflect NCRTC's dedication to implementing innovative solutions that foster modern, responsible, and efficient transportation. (ANI)