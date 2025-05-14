German delegation meets Haryana CM, keen to invest

Chandigarh, May 14 (IANS) A German delegation on Wednesday called on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here to apprise him of the progress of an automobile component manufacturing plant in Jhajjar district.

During the meeting, the delegation expressed keen interest in expanding their investment footprint in Haryana, citing the state’s industry-friendly policies and proactive support from the government. Poppe+Potthoff, which has its presence in nearly 80 countries, is also exploring the establishment of a new R&D facility in Haryana and plans to create a structured system for employing skilled manpower from the state to meet both global and domestic requirements, a statement by the government said.

Chief Minister Saini, while interacting with the delegation, led by Markus Kerkhoff, Group CEO of Poppe+Potthoff GmbH, said the government is empowering the youth through world-class skill development initiatives. He said the state has been proactively aligning its training programmes with global industry standards to ensure that the workforce is equipped with the latest technical knowledge and practical expertise.

The Chief Minister also urged the delegation to recognise and harness the immense potential of Haryana’s talented youth by offering them meaningful employment opportunities. He said the government is supporting efforts to build strong partnerships between industries and educational institutions, especially technical, and help create a system that trains the youth to meet both local and global job needs.

Meanwhile, State Industries Minister Rao Narbir Singh said the government has started work on developing 10 new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs). Also, a new industrial policy will soon be introduced. He said CM Saini has given priority to the industrial sector in the budget. The budget for the Industries Department has been increased by 126 per cent, with a total allocation of Rs 1,848 crore for this fiscal.

