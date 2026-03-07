Generational shift in JD(U) as Nishant Kumar gears up for active politics

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) As Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s tenure enters its twilight following his Rajya Sabha nomination, the Janata Dal (United) is preparing for a generational leadership shift with the formal entry of his son, Nishant Kumar, into active politics.

Party leaders are urging patience and unity as the move raises questions about the future direction of the JD(U).

Speaking to IANS, JD(U) Minister Shravan Kumar said, “Yesterday, on the directions of the Chief Minister, a meeting of the Janata Dal (United) legislature party was called. In the meeting, the Chief Minister presented the entire matter and appealed to party workers, leaders, MLAs, MPs, and ministers to remain patient. He said that he is not leaving them and will continue to work with them, stand with them in their joys and sorrows, and guide them.”

“After listening to him, his decision was respected, but it is not something we wish for. Nobody in the state is happy with this decision, but this decision is political, and if a leader takes a political decision, we are supposed to support him,” he added.

The upcoming political debut of Nishant Kumar, Nitish Kumar’s only son, is being closely watched as the party navigates a potential leadership transition. Sources say Nishant’s entry into active politics will mark a generational shift within the JD(U), coming shortly after Nitish Kumar filed his Rajya Sabha nomination.

Party leaders anticipate that Nishant will play a significant role in shaping the future strategy and direction of the party.

JD(U) National Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar emphasised, “The role of Nishant Kumar has not been decided just because he is the son of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. It is the wish of the workers of Janata Dal (United) and the people of Bihar who want the state to move forward on Nitish Kumar’s road map.”

Nishant Kumar’s entry is widely seen as a step towards preparing the next generation of party leadership. While JD(U) officials insist that his induction is not formally linked to Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha move, the timing suggests a gradual leadership transition as the Chief Minister shifts focus toward national politics.

For years, party workers and supporters have urged Nitish Kumar to bring his son into active politics, viewing him as a natural heir to the party’s legacy in Bihar.

With the stage set for Nishant Kumar’s formal induction on March 8, all eyes will be on how the new generation shapes the party’s road map and consolidates its position in the state.

