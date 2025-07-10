Gender auditing gathers steam in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, July 10 (IANS) Kerala, known for its progressive initiatives across sectors, is now emerging as a frontrunner in gender auditing -- a crucial step toward institutional accountability and inclusion.

The process has gained traction through its early implementation in Kudumbashree, the state’s flagship women’s empowerment programme that is being emulated globally, as well as within local self-government bodies and the tourism sector.

"Gender audits should be conducted in any system that impacts people's lives and choices. These audits help assess whether institutions are serving all genders equitably," says Dr Reshma Elizabeth Thomas, an ILO-certified Gender Audit Facilitator who has led several such exercises in Kerala.

She explains that gender auditing is not about ticking boxes or merely reviewing policy documents. “It’s a process of deep, participatory reflection,” she told IANS.

The methodology includes desk reviews, staff surveys, interviews, participatory workshops, debriefing sessions, and culminates in a Gender Action Plan with measurable outcomes and mechanisms for ongoing monitoring.

According to Dr Thomas, gender audits help institutions identify systemic inequalities in their structures, policies, and workplace cultures.

“They foster organizational learning, enhance communication across hierarchies, improve psychological safety, and support gender-responsive planning and budgeting. Most importantly, they cultivate a shared sense of ownership and commitment to gender equality,” she said.

Kudumbashree, for instance, has pioneered a Gender Crime Mapping Survey -- a participatory auditing tool that systematically records incidents of gender-based violence at the panchayat level.

Data is collected directly from women’s neighbourhood groups across wards, helping to identify local “hotspots” and guide community-led interventions.

Building on these efforts, Dr Thomas emphasized the need for a comprehensive participatory gender audit manual, which would institutionalize audits across departments and sectors.

“The next step is integrating prevention, redressal, and systemic reform,” she noted.

While gender audits directly contribute to achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5 -- Gender Equality, their impact goes beyond.

“They promote inclusion, institutional responsiveness, and accountability, which ripple across SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities) and SDG 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions),” she said, adding, “When conducted rigorously and linked to concrete actions, gender audits can catalyze institutional transformation -- bridging the gap between policy and lived realities.”

Dr Thomas also underscored the importance of gender-responsive budgeting. “Without financial commitment, gender equality remains a rhetorical goal. Gender budgeting is the bridge between intent and impact,” she said.

Globally, the ILO’s Participatory Gender Audit model is considered the gold standard, and Kerala's strides in this area signal its growing commitment to building more inclusive and equitable institutions.

