Gehlot must embrace ‘Santosh Shastra’ with patience: Rajasthan BJP​

Jaipur, March 31 (IANS Reacting sharply to recent remarks by former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Bharatiya Janata Party State President Madan Rathore on Tuesday stated that Gehlot should now move beyond the “Intezaar Shastra.”​

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He remarked that Gehlot’s political tenure has run its course and that it is time to make way for a new generation. Rathore added that continued dependence on hope alone is futile, emphasising that “one withers away while waiting.” ​

He advised Gehlot to adopt the path of Santosh Shastra (the philosophy of contentment), drawing from the traditional ideals of Vanaprastha and Sannyasa, and gracefully step back from active politics.​

Criticising Gehlot’s leadership, Rathore stated that he has consistently contributed to the weakening of the Congress party. Wherever entrusted with responsibility, the party’s position has deteriorated, indicating a clear decline in his political influence.​

He further noted that Gehlot’s frequent visits to Delhi reflect a lack of autonomy in state-level decision-making, with control resting with the party’s high command.​

Targeting dynastic politics, Rathore remarked that leadership within Congress has historically passed through a single family — from Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi, then to Rajiv Gandhi, followed by Sonia Gandhi, and now to Rahul Gandhi. ​

“Such a pattern is not appropriate in a democracy,” he said. ​

He emphasised that while merit and experience should guide leadership opportunities, advancing solely on the basis of family lineage — while blocking others — undermines democratic principles.​

On women's empowerment, Rathore stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party is fully committed to promoting women's leadership, highlighting the presence of trained and capable women ready to take on responsibilities.​

Commenting on Govind Singh Dotasra, Rathore alleged that Dotasra has already ensured administrative positions for his family members, leaving little room for broader political participation.​

Addressing the Uniform Civil Code, Rathore said it is not a new concept and has been emphasised by the judiciary from time to time. He reiterated the principle of “One Nation, One Law,” especially for safeguarding women’s rights.​

Rathore also announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party will celebrate its Foundation Day on April 6, with programmes organised from the Mandal level down to the booth level across the state. ​

Expressing confidence about upcoming elections in five states, he stated that the party is poised for strong victories and further organisational strengthening.​

--IANS

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