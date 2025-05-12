Gehlot expresses concern over ranger's death in tiger attack, urges state to enhance safety measures

Jaipur, May 12 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday expressed deep concern over two recent tiger attacks in Ranthambore, Sawai Madhopur, which claimed the lives of a forest ranger and a child.

In a post on social media, Gehlot said, "The unfortunate death of Ranger Shri Devendra Chaudhary in a tiger attack at Ranthambore is both tragic and deeply concerning. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time."

He further stated, "This incident raises serious safety concerns, especially in light of a similar tragedy on April 16, when a child lost his life in another tiger attack. I strongly urge the state government to take immediate and serious action. A thorough discussion with forest officials and wildlife experts is essential to ensure better safety measures for both frontline staff and the general public."

Ranger Devendra Chaudhary was killed in a tiger attack at Ranthambore National Park on Sunday. Forest staff confirmed the fatal encounter, noting visible teeth and claw marks on his neck.

Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena visited the mortuary at the district hospital, where Forest Department officials briefed him about the incident.

Speaking to the media, Meena said he would urge the Chief Minister to order a thorough investigation.

Highlighting that similar incidents have occurred earlier as well, Meena said, "This is not an isolated case. Three to four such incidents have taken place in the past, too."

He added that while there is currently no formal provision for compensation in such cases, he would request financial support for Chaudhary's family from the Chief Minister.

Sunday’s attack was the second fatal tiger encounter at Ranthambore in less than a month. On April 16, a seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by a tiger while returning with his family after offering prayers at the Trinetra Ganesh Temple near Ranthambore Fort.

--IANS

arc/skp