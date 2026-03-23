Gehlot accuses Rajasthan govt of making world-class health model built by Cong 'sick'

Jaipur, March 23 (IANS) Former Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, on Monday launched a sharp attack on the government led by Bhajan Lal Sharma, alleging that Rajasthan’s once “world-class” healthcare model is being systematically weakened due to neglect.

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Speaking out on social media platform X, Ashok Gehlot said the state’s robust healthcare infrastructure, built during the Congress government's tenure, is now “on the verge of collapse.”

He expressed concern that key public health schemes are deteriorating, affecting access to treatment for thousands.

Gehlot claimed that pending payments under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) have prompted private hospitals to consider suspending OPD and pharmacy services once again.

This, he said, could leave government employees and pensioners without essential healthcare support.

He further alleged that the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi (now Ayushman Arogya) scheme has been allowed to weaken, leading to treatment delays and a shortage of essential medicines in hospitals across the state.

Highlighting a critical issue, Gehlot pointed to a severe shortage of blood at major hospitals in Jaipur, including SMS and Janana hospitals, calling it a “health emergency.”

He urged the government to lift restrictions on private blood banks to address the crisis and prevent loss of lives.

Referring to a recent visit to a village in the Chaksu Assembly area, Gehlot said he met a 108-year-old resident, Goluram Mali, and interacted with locals who voiced dissatisfaction with the current government. According to him, people expressed anger over stalled welfare schemes, particularly in the health sector.

Gehlot also criticised Chief Minister Sharma for making personal remarks during public speeches instead of addressing pressing public issues.

“When I raise people’s concerns, the response should be solutions — not political rhetoric,” he said.

The key health schemes in Rajasthan include Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya Yojana, Mukhyamantri Nishulk Nirogi (Medicine) Yojana, Mukhyamantri Nishulk Nirogi (Diagnostics) Yojana and Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS).

Gehlot reiterated that the healthcare system built during his tenure prioritised accessibility and affordability, and urged the current government to take immediate corrective steps to prevent further deterioration.

--IANS

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