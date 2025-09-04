GCC mandates microchip implants for pet dogs, penalty for non-compliance

Chennai, Sep 4 (IANS) In a move aimed at better regulating pet ownership and curbing the rising number of dog-bite incidents, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has made it mandatory for all pet dog owners to implant microchips in their animals. Pet owners who fail to comply with the new regulation will face a penalty of ₹3,000, officials said.

The rules will come into force from next month.

According to a resolution passed by the civic body, pet licencing will now require proof of microchip implantation as well as details of anti-rabies vaccination (ARV).

Owners must also upload their personal and animal details on a new software and mobile application that the GCC plans to develop through a short-term e-tender process.

Additionally, dogs must wear muzzles while being taken outdoors, the Corporation said.

The decision comes amid a surge in complaints of pet dog abandonment.

The Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board has reported several such cases in recent months. However, the civic body pointed out that there is currently no comprehensive data on the number of pet animals in the city.

In contrast, a survey conducted last year found as many as 1,80,157 stray dogs within GCC limits, highlighting the need for stricter monitoring of pet ownership.

The civic body has also proposed to establish new Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres in Madhavaram, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, and Valasaravakkam zones at an estimated cost of ₹7.22 crore. These facilities will play a key role in sterilisation and vaccination drives, while also serving as centres for basic veterinary care.

During the council meeting, S. Bharathi, councillor from ward 152, urged the Mayor and Commissioner to establish pet clinics in every ward to provide first-aid services for dogs and cats.

He further suggested that the Corporation construct temporary shelters for abandoned dogs, similar to those created for stray cattle.

Responding to this, the Mayor said that the new ABC centres would be equipped to provide such care and that pet welfare would be prioritised under the expanded animal management programme.

With the new regulations, the GCC hopes to bring greater accountability among pet owners while tackling both pet abandonment and stray dog-related issues in Chennai.

--IANS

aal/rad