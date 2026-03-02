Gaurav Gogoi not true Ahom, says Pabitra Margherita

Guwahati, March 2 (IANS) Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Monday launched a sharp attack on Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, making a series of personal remarks questioning Gogoi’s lineage, religious outlook and political positioning, triggering a fresh round of political sparring in the state.

Addressing the media, Margherita alleged that Gogoi was “not a true Ahom,” and claimed that three members of Gogoi’s family were foreigners.

He further accused the Congress leader of harbouring contempt towards Hinduism and alleged that such sentiments had led him to embrace another religion.

The remarks were made in the context of ongoing political debates ahead of upcoming electoral contests in Assam.

The Union minister asserted that the people of Assam were well aware of what he described as the “real background” of Congress leaders and said that issues of identity, culture and faith could not be ignored in public life.

He alleged that certain leaders were attempting to mislead the electorate while distancing themselves from the state’s traditional values and civilisational roots.

Margherita also claimed that the Congress party had repeatedly attempted to politicise identity issues while failing to address the aspirations of indigenous communities.

He said that such matters were increasingly being scrutinised by the electorate, which, according to him, was demanding clarity and accountability from political leaders.

The Congress, however, has strongly refuted the allegations in the past, terming similar remarks as politically motivated and divisive.

Party leaders have maintained that personal attacks on religion and ancestry are aimed at deflecting attention from governance-related issues and public concerns.

Political observers note that identity politics has once again taken centre stage in Assam’s political discourse, with leaders from rival parties exchanging sharp barbs as electoral activity intensifies.

The controversy is expected to further heat up the political atmosphere in the state in the coming days.

