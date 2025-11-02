Gauhati HC Chief Justice lauds Mizoram CM Lalduhoma for strengthening state judiciary

Aizawl, Nov 2 (IANS) Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar, on Sunday, lauded Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and his government for their active support and commitment towards strengthening the judiciary in the state, commending the significant progress achieved in this regard.

An official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Chief Minister Lalduhoma met Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar, who is currently on a visit to Mizoram.

The official said that during the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for the Chief Justice's visit to the state and highlighted the progress made by the Mizoram government in improving judicial infrastructure.

He also discussed ongoing efforts related to the establishment of the Mizoram State Human Rights Commission and other important initiatives.

"Justice Ashutosh Kumar, in response, expressed his appreciation to the Chief Minister for the state government's active support and commitment towards strengthening the judiciary in Mizoram and commended the significant achievements made in this regard," the CMO official added.

The meeting was also attended by Justice Michael Zothankhuma, Judge of the Gauhati High Court.

The Gauhati High Court occupied a unique position of being a common High Court of seven states of Northeast India (excluding Sikkim) till March 23, 2013, the date of the functioning of separate High Courts in Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura.

Full-fledged high courts were set up in Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura in March 2013 while Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh have Gauhati High Court benches in the respective state capitals of the three Northeastern states.

Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai on August 10 inaugurated the newly-constructed state-of-the-art court building of Gauhati High Court, Itanagar permanent bench.

Former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud inaugurated the new building of the Aizawl bench of Gauhati High Court in September 2023.

