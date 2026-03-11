Gas shortage amid Iran war: Opposition seeks clarity from Maha govt

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday raised the issue of gas shortage in Mumbai and other parts of the state in the Assembly amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, demanding an immediate clarification from the government.

Read More

Describing the situation as a “severe crisis”, Wadettiwar said the shortage was no longer limited to the commercial sector and had begun affecting the kitchens of ordinary households.

He accused the government of misleading the public and urged it to present the actual ground situation, claiming that many families were struggling to manage their daily cooking needs.

According to Wadettiwar, the shortage has reached a critical stage, impacting both domestic consumers and businesses. “Nearly 30 per cent of hotels in cities like Mumbai and Nagpur have reportedly shut down due to the unavailability of gas. Even during yesterday’s late-night Assembly session, which continued until 1 a.m., the canteen had to close, and nearby hotels were also unavailable because of the fuel crunch,” he said.

He also pointed to what he described as a breakdown in law and order, citing a recent incident in which an HPC truck carrying gas cylinders worth around Rs 18 lakh was allegedly stolen, raising concerns about a possible black market in cylinders.

Wadettiwar said the shortage had triggered widespread anxiety, particularly among women, and protests had been reported from Kolhapur, Vidarbha and several other parts of the state. “If the disruption is due to war-like conditions or global factors, the government must come clean. It should inform the House about the current stock position and the concrete steps being taken to restore regular supply,” he demanded.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu also raised the issue in the House and sought a response from the state government.

The Opposition further criticised the Union government’s new rule that prevents domestic LPG consumers from booking a refill within 25 days of their previous cylinder delivery, terming it an “anti-citizen” move that ignores the needs of larger families.

Responding to the concerns, Speaker Rahul Narwekar acknowledged that LPG supply falls under the jurisdiction of the Central government but said the state government must take all necessary steps to safeguard public interest. He directed the government to coordinate with the Centre to ensure that citizens’ needs are met.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the issue, stating that while there have been some disruptions in imports, the Centre has instructed oil refineries to increase production by 10 per cent and prioritise domestic consumers over industrial users to minimise the impact on households.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal informed the House that the state government was closely monitoring district-wise supply chains to prevent hoarding and artificial price hikes.

--IANS

sj/skp