Garhwa’s govt schools transformed under PM SHRI scheme; students and teachers welcome the change

Garhwa, (Jharkhand) May 3 (IANS) In a significant step towards improving the quality of education in rural India, 26 government schools in Garhwa district have been transformed under the PM SHRI (Prime Minister Schools for Rising India) scheme, bringing a wave of positive change to the region’s educational landscape.

The Central Government’s initiative, launched under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, selected 24 middle and high schools in Garhwa last year for conversion into model schools. Now, a year later, the transformation is visibly reshaping both the infrastructure and academic environment in these institutions.

At Jata High School, one of the selected schools in a rural part of Garhwa, the changes are striking. Modern facilities such as smart classrooms, digital boards, science laboratories, well-stocked libraries, playgrounds, clean drinking water, proper sanitation, and even solar-powered energy systems have been installed, aligning the school with 21st-century educational standards.

But the impact goes beyond infrastructure. Rajesh Kumar Das, Principal of Jata High School, said the initiative has created a noticeable shift in how students engage with learning.

“The PM SHRI status has completely changed the environment of our school. The quality of teaching has improved, and students are now more engaged through regular events and activities,” he said.

Students, too, are feeling the difference. Riya and Sonali, two students from the school, expressed their excitement:

“We are very excited about our PM SHRI school. Now, everything is well-organised and we have all kinds of activities happening here.”

District officials also praised the scheme for its broader impact. Mohammad Kaisar, District Education Officer of Garhwa, called it a major milestone for the district.

“This is a great step by the Central Government. Garhwa has received the highest number of PM SHRI schools in the entire state. The environment in these schools is now excellent, and students are taking part in a wide range of activities,” he said.

Garhwa is the only district in Jharkhand to have been allotted such a high number of PM SHRI schools, reflecting the region’s commitment to educational development. The initiative has not only upgraded school facilities but has also instilled a renewed sense of confidence in students and educators alike.

As the Khelo India Youth Games and other national education initiatives continue to highlight regional talent and potential, Garhwa’s PM SHRI schools are setting an example of how meaningful government intervention can drive lasting change at the grassroots level.

