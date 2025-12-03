GARC submits report, recommends better opportunities to empower youth for ‘Viksit Gujarat’

Gandhinagar, Dec 3 (IANS) The Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC) submitted its sixth report to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday, recommending better opportunities for youth to enable them as the key “driving force” behind the ‘Viksit Gujarat’ mission.

The GARC was set up by the Chief Minister, under the leadership of Principal Advisor Dr Hasmukh Adhia, to implement key reforms in the state government’s administrative structure and functioning.

Dr Hasmukh Adhia-led GARC has submitted five reports to the state government till date.

The sixth report outlines nine major recommendations to make the recruitment process faster, more transparent, technology-driven, and focused on youth.

A look at GARC recommendations to empower the youth:

Fixed Timeline for Recruitment

Complete three-stage recruitment within 9 to 12 months and two-stage recruitment within 6 to 9 months, aiming to shorten these timelines even further in the future.

Joint Recruitment and Common Entrance Test (CET)

Conduct joint prelims and subject-wise mains for cadres with similar educational qualifications to speed up recruitment, ensure uniformity, and reduce the administrative and financial costs of separate exams.

Two Fixed Requisition Windows Every Year

Set up a central cell to manage recruitment, examination, and training rules, with a system for all departments to submit requisitions online during two fixed windows each year. This will finalise the rules faster and speed up the recruitment process.

Complete Digital Document Verification (IASS)

Move from manual verification to a completely digital system. An API-linked database and a unique candidate document registry, like Digi Locker, will facilitate easy document transfer between recruiting agencies and government departments and make verification more efficient.

Candidate-Friendly End-to-End Dashboard

Provide an end-to-end dashboard linked to a candidate’s unique ID, allowing tracking of the entire process from application to appointment, along with a digital facility for district-wise posting selection.

Complete Digital Workflow from Requisition to Appointment

A unified digital portal to enable seamless information sharing between departments, agencies, and candidates, reducing repetitive document submissions to various recruiting agencies and supporting the Ease of Doing Business approach.

Capacity Building and Restructuring of Recruitment Agencies

Constitute a new Medical Services Recruitment Board (MSRB) to recruit medical professionals under the Health and Family Welfare Department. Grant GSSSB, GPSSB, and GPRB the necessary administrative and financial autonomy, on par with the Gujarat Public Service Commission.

Increasing Computer-Based Examinations

Conduct maximum examinations digitally (on Computers) across Gujarat and set up a dedicated Exam Monitoring Unit (EMU) in each recruitment agency to ensure transparent and effective examination management.

10-Year Recruitment Calendar

Estimate a 10-year recruitment calendar for each department based on future needs, identify priority emergency services and critical cadres, and recruit them promptly.

These recommendations strengthen the commitment to providing effective employment opportunities for Gujarat’s youth, who play a key role in the country’s development. Implementing these recommendations will complete the recruitment process within a year, ensure timely and transparent jobs, quickly fill long-pending vacancies, and realise the state government’s vision, improving administrative efficiency and public service delivery.

--IANS

mr/uk