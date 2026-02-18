Garbage dumping sparks outrage, 300 trucks halted on outskirts of Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (IANS) Tension prevailed on the outskirts of Bengaluru city after more than 300 garbage trucks headed towards Doddaballapur were stopped by local residents and BJP leaders opposing the dumping of waste in the region on Wednesday.

According to local sources, the trucks were rerouted towards Doddaballapur town following protests against garbage dumping in Mahadevapura in Bengaluru. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) had reportedly issued orders diverting the vehicles. However, the movement of trucks was halted after a recent road accident in which a child lost his life, which intensified public anger.

The trucks were stopped near the Dodda Mankala region, where residents, led by BJP MLA Dheeraj Muniraju, blocked their passage. More than 300 vehicles were reportedly prevented from moving forward. Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials were called to the spot, and fines were imposed on several trucks.

Addressing the media, Muniraju lashed out at the GBA authorities, stating that the region was already struggling to cope with existing garbage disposal units. “Due to protests in Mahadevapura, the trucks were diverted here. We are already burdened with garbage dumping. Trucks without proper permits will not be allowed to unload waste here. I will not allow them to dump garbage. We are stopping them and sending them back,” he said.

Residents also opposed the dumping of waste at the Mittaganahalli and Bellahalli garbage processing units. Locals alleged that scientific disposal of waste was not being carried out and claimed that the village panchayat had not been provided adequate funds to manage the situation.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that GBA Solid Waste Disposal CEO Kari Gowda gave directions to move around 300 additional trucks towards the Doddaballapur region to manage the city’s waste. However, the move has triggered stiff resistance in the affected areas.

In Bellahalli, residents expressed concerns over health hazards allegedly arising from the garbage processing units. Youths in the area claimed that persistent pollution and foul odour were affecting their prospects, including marriage proposals, due to the stigma attached to living near dumping sites.

The situation remains tense as local authorities attempt to negotiate with residents and address concerns over waste management and environmental safety.

--IANS

mka/skp