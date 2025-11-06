‘Gaon Burahs’ & ‘Gaon Buris’ are torchbearers of rural change: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Nov 6 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd) on Thursday advised the Gaon Burahs and Gaon Buris on several social issues, including natural farming and smart village concept and developmental progress of the state.

A delegation of Gaon Burahs and Gaon Buris from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan and discussed various local issues.

‘Gaon Burahs’ and ‘Gaon Buris’ are traditional village headmen and head women in several Northeastern states who act as a crucial link between the local administration and the village community, performing duties related to law and order, development, and administration.

The Governor said that the Gaon Burah (GB) and Gaon Buris (GB)are the torchbearers of change in the villages and are the first guardians of the people’s welfare.

He said that their leadership determines the health, happiness, and future of the community and contributes to the nation’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) also said that the development begins not in offices, but in villages, with committed leaders like them who turn vision into action.

The Governor, while reminding us of the message of ‘Swachh Bharat’, said that cleanliness is everyone’s duty, not just a government programme.

He exhorted the GBs to encourage every household to keep their premises clean and dispose of waste responsibly. A clean environment means fewer diseases, healthier families, and a stronger community, he said.

The Governor, while complimenting the GBs for adult education courses, said that education is the most powerful tool to transform a village.

He urged them to ensure that every child, boy or girl, completes basic education before they step into adulthood. An educated child is an empowered citizen; they become the doctors, teachers, and leaders of tomorrow, and when a child drops out, the entire community loses a part of its future, he said.

Sharing his concern about the drug menace, the Governor said that drug abuse is not just a personal problem. It is a social poison that destroys families, weakens communities, and ruins the future of our youth. It leads to crime, poor health, broken homes, and loss of productivity. He said that no village can progress when its youth fall prey to addiction.

We must treat this as a battle for the soul of our society. We must identify vulnerable youth and guide them toward sports, skill training, and community activities, he said.

Led by Yachang Tago, political interpreter, Ziro, 16 Gaon Buris and 7 Goan Burah of Dutta, Mudang Tage and Bamin villages of Ziro interacted with the Governor.

Later, the GBs visited the Raj Bhavan complex, where they witnessed a range of innovative pilot projects in horticulture, animal husbandry, and agriculture being implemented under the Governor’s initiatives.

These model projects, carefully designed to suit the state’s unique climate, terrain, and traditional practices, aim to inspire farmers, youth, and communities across Arunachal Pradesh to adopt modern, sustainable, and income-generating methods.

