Gangster Aman Sao killed in encounter with police in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 11 (ANI): Dreaded gangster Aman Sao was killed in an encounter with the police in Palamu, Jharkhand, on Tuesday while attempting to escape, as per information by Jharkhand police.

The incident occurred when Sao was being brought to Ranchi by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Raipur in neighbouring Chhattisgarh on remand. In Palamu, under Ramgarh police station area, police vehicles were attacked by his gang.

During the attack, Sao tried to escape and also attempted to snatch a weapon from an ATS jawan. In the process, one jawan was injured by gunshots. The police responded by shooting and killing Aman Sao, according to information by Jharkhand Police.

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)