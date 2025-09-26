Gang of vehicle lifters busted in Delhi, 2 arrested

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) In a major crackdown against vehicle lifters, two people were arrested in Delhi's Shahdara. The police have also seized eight stolen vehicles and six tampered engines from the possession of the accused.

The accused were identified as 29-year-old Ravi Kumar and 35-year-old Suresh, said Prashant Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara.

Acting on a tip-off on Wednesday that stolen vehicles were being transported in a tempo, a Special Staff team of Shahdara District tasked with curbing motor vehicle theft in the area, conducted a raid at Kanti Nagar Red Light, under the jurisdiction of PS Krishna Nagar, police said in a statement.

During the operation, a truck was intercepted, and upon checking, two scooties and one motorcycle were recovered, all suspected to be stolen.

The police team also arrested the truck driver, Suresh.

During interrogation, Suresh disclosed information about a godown where more stolen vehicles were being stored.

Acting swiftly on this lead, the team reached the location at A-13, Harsh Dev Park, Budh Vihar, Delhi, where one individual, later identified as the owner, Ravi Kumar, was found present on the premises.

During the search of the godown, police recovered one suspected stolen motorcycle, six tampered engines and one grinder used for tampering with engine/chassis number.

At Kumar's instance, police raided another godown located at Khasra No. 44/15, Harsh Dev Park, Budh Vihar, Delhi, where four more stolen motorcycles were recovered.

The police arrested both the accused under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. During interrogation, Kumar disclosed that he is a scrap businessman and operates two warehouses located in Budh Vihar Phase-3.

Kumar said that he had instructed his truck driver, Suresh, to collect three two-wheeler vehicles from outside the MCD Parking near Karkardooma Court with the truck.

Kumar claimed that he had purchased three vehicles from a person, Sumit, for a total amount of Rs 10,000. He also admitted that he usually purchases two-wheeler vehicles from various parts of Delhi through bidding, dismantles them, and sells their parts. Additionally, he admitted to sometimes purchasing stolen vehicles, dismantling them, and selling the parts.

With the arrest of the accused, eight cases registered at PS New Ashok Nagar, PS Burari, PS Keshav Puram, PS Seemapuri, PS GTB Enclave, PS Anand Vihar, PS Kalkaji, and PS Madhu Vihar have been solved.

--IANS

svn/rad