Gang involved in four-wheeler thefts busted in Noida, 4 arrested

Noida, Nov 8 (IANS) The Noida Police have busted a gang involved in stealing four-wheeler vehicles across multiple districts and states.

Acting on a tip-off, police from Sector-113 police station arrested four notorious criminals from Supertech Romano T-point in Sector-118, recovering parts of 10 dismantled stolen cars worth around Rs 50 lakh.

In addition to this, the police also seized two vehicles used in the thefts and high-tech tools used to break car locks.

According to officials, the gang operated mostly at night, targeting vehicles parked along main roads, near hotels, or in public parking spaces. They would carefully survey the area, and when the opportunity arose, break open the driver-side lock to steal the car.

Once stolen, the vehicles were taken to isolated locations where they were dismantled into parts. These spare parts were then sold at throwaway prices to scrap dealers, making it difficult to trace the original vehicles.

To avoid detection, the gang members never used mobile phones during their operations.

Police described the arrested men as professional criminals who had been operating for several years. The earnings from stolen vehicles were reportedly spent on personal expenses and on legal proceedings in their pending criminal cases.

The arrested suspects have been identified as: Monu alias Yashveer (30), resident of Bulandshahr district; Jagan Yadav (40), resident of Bulandshahr district; Imran (40), resident of Gautam Buddh Nagar district; and

Sohanbir (32), resident of Aligarh district.

Their educational backgrounds range from 6th to 12th grade.

Police revealed that the main accused, Monu, has a long criminal record. He is already facing 17 cases in Delhi, Bulandshahr, and Gautam Buddh Nagar under serious charges, including theft, robbery, the Gangsters Act, and the Arms Act.

Investigators said the gang had been active for years and operated as part of a wider network involved in vehicle theft and illegal spare part trade across western Uttar Pradesh and nearby regions.

Further investigation is underway to trace other members of the network and recover more stolen property.

