Ganeshotsav declared as Maharashtra’s state festival: Minister

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) The centuries-old tradition of Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav has been officially declared as the ‘State Festival of Maharashtra’, the announcement was made by the state Cultural Affairs minister Ashish Shelar in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

While addressing the Legislative Assembly, Minister Shelar said, “Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav in Maharashtra was started by Lokmanya Tilak in 1893. The very essence of this festival is rooted in social unity, nationalism, the spirit of freedom, self-respect, and pride in our language. That noble tradition continues even today. Ganeshotsav is not just a celebration - it is a symbol of Maharashtra’s cultural pride and identity.”

According to the minister, the Maharashtra government is firmly committed to preserving, promoting and celebrating the cultural legacy of Ganeshotsav across the state and the nation.

“While some individuals attempted to hinder this age-old public tradition by raising various court petitions, trying to obstruct the celebration. However, I wish to place on record that under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the Mahayuti government acted swiftly and decisively removed all such hurdles,” he said.

He pointed out that during the previous government, restrictions were imposed on traditional POP (Plaster of Paris) idols, citing CPCB guidelines, without offering practical alternatives.

“In contrast, our department approached the issue with a more balanced view. We initiated a comprehensive study to explore eco-friendly alternatives and assess whether POP is truly harmful to the environment. We commissioned an in-depth study by the Kakodkar Committee through the Rajiv Gandhi Science Commission. Following this, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav approved the findings, and the earlier restrictions were lifted. As per the court’s ruling, the making, displaying and selling of POP idols are now permitted,” he said.

“The Mahayuti government has taken a clear and proactive stance on Ganeshotsav. Be it police security, infrastructure needs, or financial support for grand celebrations in cities like Pune, Mumbai, and across the state, the Maharashtra government will bear the required expenses,” said the minister.

“Celebrating Ganeshotsav with full enthusiasm is not just a tradition but a core belief of the Mahayuti government. On this occasion, I appeal to all Ganpati Mandals to incorporate themes in their festivities that honour our armed forces, showcase social initiatives, Operation Sindoor, highlight the nation's developmental achievements and pay tributes to our great leaders in their decorative displays. This Ganeshotsav must reflect social consciousness, environmental responsibility and the joy of celebration. It truly gives us immense pride to declare Ganeshotsav as the ‘State Festival of Maharashtra’,” stated Minister Shelar.

--IANS

sj/dan