Ganesha and Lakshmi idols made from Varanasi’s Ganga soil in high demand

Varanasi, Oct 16 (IANS) In the holy city of Varanasi, idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi are in high demand ahead of Diwali. What makes these idols special is that they are crafted from the sacred soil of the Ganga, enhancing their purity and religious significance.

This year, the 'stick idols' are particularly popular, attracting customers with their unique craftsmanship and decorative appeal. The fame of these traditional and beautifully made idols has spread far beyond Uttar Pradesh.

Sculptors are receiving large orders from Delhi, Maharashtra, and several other states, clearly showing the nationwide demand.

Ramchandra, a wholesaler, told IANS: "There is huge demand for these idols. They are made from soil taken from the Ganga. We are also supplying them to Delhi, Mumbai, and many other places."

To meet this growing demand, artisans in Varanasi are working tirelessly, many having started preparations months in advance. They bring pure clay from the Ganges and follow a meticulous process of preparing, moulding, baking, and finally decorating the idols with vibrant colours and threads. Every step reflects the dedication and skill of the artisans.

Jimmy Prajapati, a local shopkeeper, said: "There is great demand for idols made from the sacred soil of the Ganga."

This unique artistry, combined with the blessings associated with Ganga soil, is making Diwali in Banaras even more meaningful. Thanks to the artisans' relentless efforts, these idols are reaching homes across the country as symbols of prosperity and joy.

Laxmi Puja is central to Diwali, as it marks the invocation of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Families celebrate by cleaning and decorating their homes, lighting lamps, and offering prayers, hoping to invite financial stability and happiness for the coming year.

Beyond material blessings, the ritual also symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance, representing spiritual upliftment and renewal.

This year, Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on October 20.

--IANS

jk/vd