Gambling racket busted in Delhi, four arrested

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) In a crackdown on organised crime, Delhi Police have busted a gambling racket with the arrest of four people in the national capital's outer district.

The accused were identified as Vivek, 27, Pardeep Kake, 24, Mahesh, 49 and Akbar, 22, all residents of Sultanpuri, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off about the crime, a police team raided the specified location on Friday. The cops noticed a group of individuals sitting on the ground and engaged in illegal gambling.

When the police team intervened, the suspects attempted to flee but were quickly overpowered and arrested, Sharma said in a statement.

The police also recovered Rs 35,700 in cash, which was being used for gambling, along with other gambling articles.

A case was registered under the Delhi Public Gambling Act at Police Station Sultanpuri. Further legal proceedings are going on.

Last week, the police arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Joginder Singh Bunty in connection with an alleged illegal betting racket from an office on Kadipur Road in Southwest Delhi.

Bunty, a first-time councillor, was arrested along with six others. Notably, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada has informed the Parliament that 1,524 illegal gambling websites and mobile apps between 2022 and June 2025 have been banned.

This comes amid growing concern over offshore online gambling platforms that operate without complying with Indian tax rules or local regulations.

Betting and gambling are state subjects under entry 34 of the List II (State List) of the Seventh Schedule of the Indian Constitution, and state legislations define betting and gambling-related offences. Therefore, as per the provisions of Article 246 read with Article 162 of the Constitution, state legislatures have the power to legislate on matters related to betting and gambling.

