Gajendra Shekhawat praises PM Modi's efforts to reconnect Indian diaspora with roots

Bhubaneswar: Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, praised the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas held in Bhubaneswar, highlighting the significant contributions of the Indian diaspora in promoting India's culture, preserving languages, and making a global impact.

While speaking with ANI on Friday, Shekhawat said, "The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas being held in Bhubaneswar is really wonderful. Indians across the country have gone abroad and not only made their identity but also developed India's culture, and cultural values and preserved Indian languages."

Shekhawat also emphasised that through this event, efforts to connect accomplished Indians with their roots showcases a "unique" vision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed India.

"Through Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, the effort to connect all those Indians, whom India is proud of, with their roots is unique. This long-sighted effort made by the Honorable Prime Minister for a developed India is commendable," Shekhawat said.

Earlier, Shekhawat highlighted the pivotal role of the Indian diaspora in shaping global perceptions of India and asserted that the world looks at India with "renewed sense of optimism."

Speaking at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas plenary session on 'Diaspora Dialogues: Stories of Culture, Connection, and Belongingness,' Shekhawat said, "A nation's greatness lies in its ability to connect with its diaspora. As stated by Gandhi ji, the strength of a nation is not just in its resources or geography, but in its ability to maintain relationships with its people, no matter where they are in the world. This idea resonates throughout the cultural and economic ties that bind India and its diaspora."

He added, "I am delighted to chair this panel which explores the Indian diaspora's extraordinary journey, one that is firmly rooted in culture, connection and belongingness. As we gather here today, I am reminded of the remarkable role our community has played in shaping the global narrative of hope, peace, and progress. The world now looks to India with a renewed sense of optimism, recognising the strength and resilience that our nation embodies."

Shekhawat also praised the contributions of the Indian diaspora across the world in diverse fields. "In European research institutions, our scientists are breaking new ground in quantum computing and climate solutions. Indian-owned businesses in the UK alone generate over 100,000 jobs. Similar success stories emerge from across the globe," Shekhawat said.

Speaking about India's soft power, the minister said, "India is a land of unparalleled diversity. Our soft power rooted in yoga, ayurveda, cuisine and art has generated global admiration. Our culinary heritage has undergone a remarkable transformation while maintaining its authentic roots. My heart fills with pride when I see Diwali celebrations at Times Square and Holi colours at Trafalgar Square. I see India's soft power touching hearts across continents."

Shekhawat also extended an invitation to the Indian diaspora in the upcoming festival of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

"I would like to extend a warm invitation to you for one of India's largest spiritual celebrations, that is the Mahakumbh, is set to take place from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other. The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat." A large number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 different countries have registered to participate in the PBD Convention. (ANI)