Gadchiroli on top of development agenda: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), June 6 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Gadchiroli district guardian minister, on Friday said the district is on top priority list on his development agenda and directed all government departments to give priority and carry out development works.

“I have consciously taken up the post of Guardian Minister here so that the issues of Gadchiroli should come directly to me. I have taken note of all the issues raised by the people's representatives and others and the policy decisions that need to be taken will be taken accordingly,” said the Chief Minister.

He also chaired the pre-monsoon preparedness review meeting there.

CM Fadnavis said that a coordination mechanism is functioning at the district and state levels to prevent flood situations in Gadchiroli district.

"Attention should be paid to ensuring that it continues to function smoothly," the CM said.

He directed that the potential threats posed by water coming from Madhya Pradesh should be kept in mind.

He directed the Gadchiroli District Collector and the district collectors of the adjoining districts to ensure adequate food grains, medicines and safe evacuation arrangements for pregnant women in villages that are cut off during the monsoon.

He said that efforts should be made to complete at least two of the five phases approved under the permanent deployment plan for villages that are cut off this year.

CM Fadnavis said that the Forest Department, Public Works Department, National Highways and other related departments should work in coordination regarding the construction of roads in forest areas.

“There should be no restrictions on routes other than the Tiger Corridor. The Forest Department should be people-oriented while working and misconduct by forest officials will not be tolerated. Action will be taken against them if they are arbitrarily involved. Important road and bridge projects in the Gadchiroli district should be completed at a fast pace,” he added.

While reviewing the land acquisition for the Vadsa to Gadchiroli railway, he said that there was a delay in the work and directed that the land acquisition process be completed within a time frame.

On this occasion, a documentary on religious tourism, Shrikshetra Markanda, was released by the Chief Minister. MoUs were signed with various industries, entrepreneurs and NGOs for the development of the district in the presence of the Chief Minister.

--IANS

sj/pgh