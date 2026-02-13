'Fully protects farmers’ interests': Piyush Goyal on India-US trade deal, calls Rahul Gandhi ‘a habitual liar’

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his claims about the India-US trade agreement, labelling them as 'baseless' and describing him as a 'habitual liar'.

Piyush Goyal took to the social media platform X with a video message and said, “Annadata Devo Bhava! Under PM Narendra Modi ji’s leadership, our farmers will always be secure, empowered, and prosperous.”

He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi was spreading misinformation and trying to mislead farmers.

“Rahul Gandhi is a habitual liar. He has no concern for Maa Bharat or the well-being of our farmers and youth. In a video, he has broken all records of speaking falsehood and made baseless allegations. He is misleading our farmers with his fake narrative and trying to provoke our Annadatas. He has never cared for our motherland, nor can we expect him to ever work for a strong and prosperous future of India,” Goyal said.

Defending the government’s approach, the Commerce Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always prioritised farmers’ interests. “PM Modi has always been empathetic towards our Kisan brothers and sisters. He has always put the interests of farmers first and made all decisions to ensure their prosperity. Modi ji has implemented several schemes which have transformed the lives of crores of farmers,” he said.

On the interim trade framework with the United States, Goyal claimed that farmers’ interests were protected.

“In the recent trade deal with the US, the interests of farmers have been kept paramount and fully protected. In this agreement, all the major crops, including wheat, millets, soya milk, corn, and spices, have been safeguarded,” he said.

Goyal also highlighted potential export gains.

“The truth is, many of our products, including Basmati rice, fruits, spices, tea, marine products, and many more, will find new markets, increase our exports, and boost farmer incomes. We have opened huge markets for cotton textile exports. Every decision taken in the trade deal is in the best interest of 140 crore Indians, including our farmers and youth,” he added.

He asserted that the deal would lead to higher exports and increased demand, benefiting farmers through better prices.

“I want to assure all farmers that your interests are fully ensured today and will always be protected. The US trade deal will benefit our farmers with higher exports of farm output and increased demand, leading to higher prices and continuous prosperity,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Congress leader, Goyal added, “Let me tell you, Mr Rahul Gandhi, no matter how much lies you peddle or attempt to mislead our farmers, or even try to discredit the country, a proud, prosperous and powerful India is possible under the leadership of PM Modi.”

--IANS

jk/dpb