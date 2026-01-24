Full dress rehearsal for R-Day parade held at Jammu

Jammu, Jan 24 (IANS) The full dress rehearsal for the main Republic Day parade was held on Saturday in J&K’s Jammu, where the Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha, will take the salute on January 26.

The full dress rehearsal for the celebration of the 77th Republic Day 2026 was held at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, amidst patriotic fervour, enthusiasm and spirit of unity in diversity.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, hoisted the tricolour, inspected the parade, and took the salute at the impressive March Past.

The parade consisted of men and women contingents from the Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB, IRP, JKP, JKAP, UTDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, J&K Forest Protection Force, Excise & Taxation Departments, ex-servicemen, NCC cadets, Bharat Scouts and Guides, JK and different school students from Jammu.

Pipe and Brass bands of BSF, JKP, JKAP, Army and school students played tunes to the march past.

Tableaux on themes Operation Sindoor, Mission Yuva, Road Safety: A shared responsibility, awareness saves lives, Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir, Shram Ko Samman, Adhikar Ek Saamaan, Sashkat Shramik, GST Reforms 2.0: Benefits Unwrapped for Citizens and Food Safety-Sahi Bhojan, Behtar Jeevan highlighted initiatives and achievements of the Government.

Schoolchildren and artists of the J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages presented a colourful cultural programme featuring theme-based presentations on “Aaj Ka Hindustan”, “Itihaas Ki Goonj” and “Vande Bharatam”.

The cultural items depicted national integration, unity in diversity, harmony, and the composite culture of Jammu and Kashmir UT, as well as the national song “Vande Matram”, folk music, and dance.

Dare Devils of Jammu and Kashmir Police mesmerised the audience with their spectacular and thrilling Motorcycle Acrobatics Display.

Senior officers from the UT administration, Nodal officers, and in-charges were present.

The full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in the Valley was held at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar city. J&K deputy chief minister, Surinder Choudhary, will take salute and hoist the national flag at the stadium in Srinagar on January 26.

