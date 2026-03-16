From waste to wealth: Gandhinagar’s vermicompost plant promotes ‘Green Mission’​

Gandhinagar, March 16 (IANS) Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation is transforming urban waste into valuable organic fertiliser through its vermicompost plant. ​

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This is being viewed as a major step towards sustainable waste management. ​

The initiative is being carried out under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The idea behind this move is to create a “Green Gandhinagar” under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.​

As part of this effort, the civic body has set up a modern vermicompost plant. Wet waste generated from residential areas, hotels, and vegetable markets across Gandhinagar is collected and processed at this plant to produce high-quality organic fertiliser.​

Explaining the process, Bhima Bhai Kharadi, in charge of the vermicompost plant, said that kitchen, garden, and vegetable waste are first collected and piled together.

The waste is then watered regularly and left to decompose for about 15 to 25 days. After partial decomposition, the material is processed, and earthworms are introduced. Within the next 15 days, the organic fertiliser will be ready for use.​

Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation collects around 100 metric tonnes of waste from the city every day, say officials. A significant portion of this waste is treated at the vermicompost facility. This move helps the city move closer to a zero-waste model while reducing landfill burden.​

The organic fertiliser produced at the plant is used in the city’s parks, green belts, gardens, and nurseries. It is also supplied to farmers in nearby regions, helping promote the government's encouragement of natural farming practices.​

Municipal Commissioner J. N. Vaghela said that the vermicompost plant has an annual capacity of over 2,000 tonnes and produces high-quality worm-based organic fertiliser. ​

He further said that farmers not only from Gandhinagar but also from surrounding areas, including regions in North Gujarat such as Bhiloda, regularly purchase compost. The compost is used in agricultural activities.​

The corporation is also expanding its activities. It is also planning to brand the organic fertiliser produced at the plant.​

According to officials, the move will increase the civic body's revenue. Moreover, farmers and residents will have access to high-quality organic manure.​

Officials say the project is emerging as a strong example of environmental conservation and efficient waste management in Gujarat, demonstrating how urban waste can be converted into a valuable resource.

--IANS

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