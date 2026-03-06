From traditional farming to profitable floriculture: Surguja woman's success story

Surguja (Chhattisgarh), March 6 (IANS) A 21-year-old woman farmer from Chhattisgarh's Surguja district has set an example by adopting modern farming practices and shifting to flower cultivation, earning lakhs of rupees annually.

Ratna Majumdar, a resident of Digma village in Surguja, decided to move away from traditional farming after her marriage and explore new opportunities in agriculture. She joined a women’s self-help group under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) and took a loan to start marigold cultivation on two acres of land.

Her initiative has now turned into a profitable venture. According to Ratna, marigold cultivation requires an investment of around Rs 1 lakh per acre, while the yield can generate nearly Rs 2 lakh per acre. This translates into a profit margin of about 50 to 60 per cent.

Another advantage of flower cultivation is its quick production cycle. One crop is ready within three months, allowing farmers to harvest up to four crops in a year. This ensures a steady income throughout the year.

Ratna also uses modern techniques such as drip irrigation, which has made farming more efficient and less labour-intensive. She believes that adopting modern agricultural methods can attract more young people towards farming and make it a sustainable livelihood.

Sharing her experience, Ratna said she joined the Maa Mahamaya women’s group after observing that many women were taking loans through the group and expanding their work.

Initially, the flower cultivation was done on a small scale, but over time it expanded to nearly 2–3 acres. She said the overall cost for cultivation ranges between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, with profits reaching nearly 50 per cent.

The marigold saplings used for cultivation are brought from Kolkata. According to Ratna, flowers begin to bloom around 24 days after planting and continue for nearly three months. After the cycle ends, old plants are removed, and new saplings are planted to begin the next crop.

Ratna also credited government schemes for helping rural women become financially independent and encouraged more women to join self-help groups and start their own ventures.

Her success story from Surguja has become an inspiration for young farmers and highlights how modern farming techniques can transform agriculture into a profitable enterprise.

