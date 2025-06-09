From Swachhata to Vishwakarma to Ayushman Bharat: 11 years of ‘Garib Kalyan’ under Modi govt

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) In the last eleven years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has tirelessly worked for the emancipation and upliftment of the downtrodden and marginalised class with the ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ motto, marking the hallmark of its governance.

Antyodaya remained one of the guiding principles of the BJP-led NDA government as it consistently worked towards the welfare of the poor, farmers and deprived population with policies centered on the development of villages and rural regions.

As PM Modi-led government celebrates eleven years of being in power and 1 year of Modi 3.0, below is the lowdown on key achievements and milestones:

Rural India's standard of living improves

About 171 million people were lifted out of extreme poverty over the past decade. According to the World Bank’s Spring 2025 Poverty and Equity Brief, the share of the population living on less than $2.15 per day fell sharply -- from 16.2 per cent in 2011-12 to just 2.3 per cent in 2022-23.

The rural India witnessed a significant rise in the standard of living. The average Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE) rose from Rs 1,430 in 2011–12 to Rs 4,122 in 2023–24 -- a nearly threefold increase.

JJM ensured clean water, healthy life

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), more than 15.59 crore rural households now have tap water connections. Over 12 crore of these were added in just the past five years. More than 9.35 lakh schools now have tap water connectivity.

Housing for All

For many families across rural and urban India, a permanent house was once an unattainable dream. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) changed that narrative. PMAY has two components: Urban and Grameen. A total of nearly 4 crore houses have been completed under PMAY.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) - Urban, more than 92.72 lakh homes have been delivered, with over 90 lakh houses owned by women while in rural India, 2.77 crore houses have been completed under PMAY - Grameen.

Notably, 60 per cent of these houses have been allocated to SCs and STs, and 25.29 per cent have been registered in the name of women, promoting gender equity.

Saubhagya lights up lives

The launch of SAUBHAGYA and Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) has brought transitional change in the lives of people. Today, 2.86 crore households have been electrified under the SAUBHAGYA scheme. Under DDUGJY, 100 per cent village electrification has been achieved.

Ayushman Bharat making India healthier

Ayushman Bharat was introduced to improve access to quality primary and secondary healthcare, and provide financial protection to poor and vulnerable families. It offers free health insurance coverage to 55 crore Indians, making it the world’s largest health assurance scheme and with Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme, all citizens above 70 years have been brought under this scheme.

Suraksha Bima and Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana

The Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) has played a vital role in extending affordable social security to millions. As of May 2025, the scheme achieved enrolment of 51.06 crore individuals while the PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PM JJBY) had 23.64 crore subscribers till May this year.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan

So far, Swachh Bharat Mission has delivered over 12 crore household toilets across the country. Over 5.64 lakh villages have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF).

Clean Cooking fuel for women

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) provided 10.33 crore LPG connections, giving millions of women freedom from smoke and drudgery. As per the official figures, more than 32 .94 crore people are active LPG consumers by March 2025.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), launched with aim of mitigating hardships faced by the poor and needy due to economic disruptions during Covid-19, has been providing free rations to 81 crore people since April 2020.

PM Jan Dhan Yojana

PM Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) was launched to provide universal access to banking facilities. Today, the country boasts a whopping 55.17 crore accounts, out of which 30.80 crore account holders are women.

PM Vishwakarma Scheme

Millions of artisans and craftsmen once faded into obscurity in a modernising economy but that became a thing of past under BJP government. Today, 2.37 million registered artisans and nearly 1 million beneficiaries are receiving toolkit incentives, traditional skills are being recognised, rewarded, and revived.

