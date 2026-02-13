From nostalgia to new energy: Radio remains relevant in digital age

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Feb 13 (IANS) In an age dominated by social media, television and smartphones, radio continues to hold a special place in people’s lives, blending nostalgia with relevance. As the world marks World Radio Day on February 13, the enduring appeal of the medium once again comes into focus. This year’s theme, 'Radio and Artificial Intelligence,' underlines the evolving relationship between traditional broadcasting and modern technology.

For generations, radio has served as a powerful medium of information, education, and entertainment. From early morning devotional songs to news bulletins and interactive programmes, it remains a trusted companion in households across the country. Even today, the sound of radio can be heard in small shops, auto-rickshaws, petrol pumps and shopping malls, reflecting its deep social penetration.

Radio’s credibility and accessibility continue to set it apart. Beyond entertainment, it delivers crucial information on agriculture, health, science, and current affairs, making it particularly relevant in rural and semi-urban areas. In the midst of fast-paced modern life, radio offers a simple and reliable source of connection and awareness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is widely credited with revitalising interest in the medium through his monthly programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The initiative has brought radio back into the national conversation, encouraging families and communities to tune in together. Programmes such as ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ have further connected young listeners to the platform, expanding its audience base.

Alka Kumari and Prakash Rana, associated with the All India Radio (Akashvani) Hazaribagh centre, describe radio as an easily accessible medium that remains emotionally connected to people.

Rana, who is linked to the ‘Kisan Vani’ programme, says radio serves farmers, students, traders and members of the armed forces alike, by providing relevant and timely information.

Senior announcer Rajiv Kumar of Akashvani Hazaribagh notes that before the advent of the internet, radio was the most effective tool for bridging geographical distances in a vast country like India.

He says ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has once again carried radio into homes across the nation, with people gathering in groups and village panchayats to listen to the Prime Minister’s address.

The significance of radio is also recognised globally. UNESCO declared February 13 as World Radio Day in 2011, a decision later endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012. The date commemorates the launch of United Nations Radio on February 13, 1946.

Though times and technologies have changed, the essence of radio remains intact. Its voice continues to be fresh, intimate and impactful — a reminder that even in the digital era, radio remains a popular and trusted medium among all sections of society.

