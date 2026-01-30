From local hands to global markets: Gujarat govt pushes ‘Vocal for Local’

Ahmedabad, Jan 30 (IANS) When local artisans and craftsmen receive encouragement along with access to wider markets for selling their products, the true spirit of ‘Vocal for Local’ and Swadeshi is realised.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat government is making consistent efforts to strengthen local craftsmanship through various initiatives of the Cottage and Rural Industries Department. Organisations such as the Gujarat State Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation, Garvi Gurjari, and iNDEXT-C (Industrial Extension Cottage) are playing a key role in this mission.

Through these initiatives, artisans associated with handloom and handicrafts from villages and small towns are being empowered not only with skill training and financial assistance but also with strong marketing support to help them sell their products across wider platforms.

Artisans like Gayatri Parmar from Gandhinagar have benefited from these efforts, which have helped them refine their skills and access better opportunities.

In Banaskantha district, Ambaji-based artisan Dakshaben Rami has gained a new identity through government support. She has successfully implemented the concept of “waste to best” by creating eco-friendly products, including Ganpati idols, from coconut fibres offered at the Ambaji temple.

Her organisation, Nandanvan Adivasi Mahila Sahkari Mandli, has become a remarkable example of women's empowerment and self-reliance. So far, the group has trained nearly 25,000 to 30,000 women, significantly strengthening the Vocal for Local campaign.

Talking to IANS, Dakshaben explained how she gets the fibre and then makes an idol using the same.

Similarly, in the Kutch district, Rajiben Vankar from Avadhnagar village in Bhuj taluka has been engaged in weaving for several years. Inspired by government-led cleanliness and environmental protection missions, she now creates bags, mats, seats, and stools from waste plastic.

Her efforts have helped make 22 surrounding villages plastic-free, while also providing employment to around 150 women. With financial assistance and marketing platforms provided under state government schemes, Rajiben has been able to expand her business successfully.

Sanjay Josh, Director of iNDEXT-C, told IANS that in order to further promote the Swadeshi movement and strengthen the rural economy, the Gujarat government is also providing artisans opportunities to participate in fairs and exhibitions across the country.

During 2025–26, a total of 49 fairs and exhibitions employed 5,306 artisans, including 1,840 women artisans. Likewise, over 74,000 artisan identity cards have been issued so far, with more than 50,000 issued to women artisans. This initiative is giving employment to artisans and a fillip to the economy, he added.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat government continues to create platforms for local handicraft artisans to showcase and sell their products. As a result, participation of local and women artisans in the handloom and handicraft sector is steadily increasing, bringing the vision of “Self-Reliant Gujarat for a Self-Reliant India” closer to reality.

--IANS

brt/dan