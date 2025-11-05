From 'infighting' to 'internal matter', Selja now backs Rahul’s Haryana 'vote theft' charge

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BJP, backing Rahul Gandhi’s explosive allegation of “mass vote theft” in Haryana Assembly polls and demanding a formal response from the poll body and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Her comments came a few minutes after Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Gandhi of spreading lies on the mandate of Haryana elections and cited senior leaders Selja and state chief Rao Narendra Singh for admitting disunity in the party, which, according to them, led to the Congress's loss.

To a question on Rijuju’s remarks, Shelja told IANS: "Please don’t try to distract".

"Neither did I say such a thing, nor should they divert attention using these excuses. Our internal matters are our concern. Today, the main issue is what Rahul ji has exposed before the country. Let the Election Commission and the Prime Minister answer how 25 lakh votes were stolen in Haryana."

Addressing reporters hours after Rahul Gandhi’s press conference, Selja dismissed BJP leader Rijiju’s remarks referencing her past comments on Congress’s internal challenges in Haryana.

She insisted the real issue was not the Congress’s internal dynamics but what she termed an "orchestrated manipulation" of the voter list.

Selja alleged that the Election Commission failed to prevent electoral fraud despite “clear indications” and evidence shared by the Congress.

"This is the world’s largest democracy. Where does responsibility lie? On party booth agents or the Election Commission that claims to ensure free and fair elections? When someone from another state—holding a BJP post—can come and vote here along with his family, how is that possible?" she asked.

She further claimed identities were morphed, addresses fabricated, and voters duplicated.

"Faces remain the same, but age changes, gender changes. The Election Commission cannot hide behind excuses now," she said, accusing it of "running away from responsibility".

Selja said the Congress is examining legal options but maintained that the evidence already placed in the public domain "has awakened the nation, especially the youth, to how their future is being manipulated".

"The BJP and the Election Commission must answer. No diversion will work," she added.

--IANS

sas/vd